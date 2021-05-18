Nutrien Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting
Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 420,788,206 common shares, representing 73.80% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.
Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.
Election of Directors
Nutrien’s 11 director nominees were elected:
|
|
Votes For (percent)
|
|
Votes Withheld (percent)
|
Christopher M. Burley
|
99.46%
|
|
0.54%
|
Maura J. Clark
|
98.79%
|
|
1.21%
|
Russell K. Girling
|
97.87%
|
|
2.13%
|
Miranda C. Hubbs
|
99.77%
|
|
0.23%
|
Raj S. Kushwaha
|
99.62%
|
|
0.38%
|
Alice D. Laberge
|
99.40%
|
|
0.60%
|
Consuelo E. Madere
|
99.38%
|
|
0.62%
|
Keith G. Martell
|
98.62%
|
|
1.38%
|
Aaron W. Regent
|
99.06%
|
|
0.94%
|
Mayo M. Schmidt
|
99.66%
|
|
0.34%
|
Nelson L.C. Silva
|
99.72%
|
|
0.28%
Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.
Votes For (percent): 99.72%
Votes Withheld (percent): 0.28%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien’s approach to executive compensation was approved.
Votes For (percent): 94.58%
Votes Against (percent): 5.42%
Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
About Nutrien
Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.
