Nutrien Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 420,788,206 common shares, representing 73.80% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Nutrien’s 11 director nominees were elected:

Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Christopher M. Burley 99.46% 0.54% Maura J. Clark 98.79% 1.21% Russell K. Girling 97.87% 2.13% Miranda C. Hubbs 99.77% 0.23% Raj S. Kushwaha 99.62% 0.38% Alice D. Laberge 99.40% 0.60% Consuelo E. Madere 99.38% 0.62% Keith G. Martell 98.62% 1.38% Aaron W. Regent 99.06% 0.94% Mayo M. Schmidt 99.66% 0.34% Nelson L.C. Silva 99.72% 0.28%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.

Votes For (percent): 99.72%

Votes Withheld (percent): 0.28%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutrien’s approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For (percent): 94.58%

Votes Against (percent): 5.42%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

