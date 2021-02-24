Nickel

.

IIROC Trading Halt – TLO

- February 24th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Talon Metals Corp. TSX Symbol: TLO All Issues: Yes Reason: Pending News Halt Time : 4‎:‎43‎ ‎PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all …

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/24/c5570.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

