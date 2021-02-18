Nickel

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Halt – HZM

- February 18th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Horizonte Minerals Plc. TSX Symbol: HZM All Issues: Yes Reason: Pending News Halt Time : 11:31 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment …

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Horizonte Minerals Plc.

TSX Symbol: HZM

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:31 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/18/c8475.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nickel Outlook Report Cover
 

NEW! What’s Driving The Nickel Price?

   
Gain The Advantage With Our FREE Exclusive Report From Leading Industry Experts!
 

Related posts

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Uranium Stocks Make Gains
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Horizonte Secures US$325 Million to Advance Araguaia
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Guyana Goldfields Up on C$105 Million Acquisition
Nickel Trends 2019: Bright Year Brings Major Price Rise

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×