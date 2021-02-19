Nickel

IIROC Trade Resumption – HZM

- February 19th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Horizonte Minerals Plc. TSX Symbol: HZM All Issues: Yes Resumption : 8:00 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Horizonte Minerals Plc.

TSX Symbol: HZM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/19/c0783.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

