G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF), a technology company creating value by developing innovative graphene-based solutions is pleased to announce that Dr. Elena Polyakova, Co-Founder of the Company since 2009, will be a speaker addressing the attendees of the 2021 TechConnect World Innovation Conference and Expo (the “ Conference ”) at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on October 19, 2021. The Conference is co-located with Nanotech 2021 and AI TechConnect and is being held in aggregate from October 18-20, 2021 at the Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center at the National Harbor of Maryland. In her capacity as a representative of G6 during the Conference, Dr. Polyakova’s address may include forward-looking information

Dr. Polyakova’s presentation at the Conference will be titled “Graphene Oxide and Graphene-like Materials: Finding Their Place in the World of Commercial Carbon Materials”. Graphene oxide is emerging as a material that, once considered to be a precursor for graphene production, is now finding applications due its unique chemical nature. Graphene oxide, unlike other graphene-like materials, has an ability to be further modified by a variety of chemical moieties, offering unique solutions for applications in water purification, soil remediation and waste management. Consequently, the commercialization of graphene oxide is an area of high strategic importance for the Company due to the revolutionary implications of, and significant potential value that stands to be created from, its applications.

For more information about the Conference, please visit the following website: https://www.techconnectworld.com/World2021/ .

About Dr. Polyakova

Dr. Polyakova served as Co-Chief Executive Officer at the Company, formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc., and for two and a half years as its Chief Operating Officer, during which time she was instrumental in bringing the first graphene filament to market. As a pioneer in the commercial graphene production market, Dr. Polyakova has grown GLI’s client base substantially over the past six years. Her expertise in 2D materials has been covered by prestigious news agencies such as BBC and Bloomberg. Dr. Polyakova has co-authored papers with Nobel and Kavli prize winners and members of the National Academy of Sciences. She previously was one of the first graphene researchers in the Flynn Group at Columbia University. Dr. Polyakova received a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Southern California and a Master’s degree in Physical Chemistry from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, high-performance composites, and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products including graphene-enhanced air purifiers and it plans to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of five granted patents. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6 located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

– Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com – R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at Graphene-Supermarket.com



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. “Forward-looking information” in this news release includes but is not limited to information about the graphene-enhanced air purifier (including efficacy and potential commercialization thereof); information about the potential for the Company’s long-term growth; the business goals and objectives of the Company, and other forward-looking information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk that actual results in commercial applications of the graphene-enhanced air purifier may differ significantly from the Test Results; the Test Results may not be accepted by applicable regulatory agencies required to approve commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not receive required approvals from regulatory agencies to commercialize the graphene-enhanced air purifier; the Company may not achieve further stages of commercialization of the graphene-enhanced air purifier as anticipated, or at all; risks associated with adoption by industries of graphene-based products health and environmental factors affecting adoption of these technologies; the company may fail to obtain appropriate government approvals or accreditation related to the business’ operations and technological processes; the results of the tests being performed by an independent laboratory may be unsatisfactory and prevent the company from receiving government approvals and accreditations; the market conditions and demand for its product as well as the market prices of such products being developed by the company may change over time; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; competition; dilution; and the volatility of our common share price and volume.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Commercial Inquiries

Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

Telephone: (631) 405-5113

Email: info@g6-materials.com

Investor Inquiries

G6 Investor Relations

Telephone: (631) 405-5114

Email: investors@ g6-materials.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD: Daniel Stolyarov, President & CEO

SOURCE: G6 Materials Corp.

For more information on G6 Materials Corp., please visit www.G6-Materials.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

