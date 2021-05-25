Dr. Polyakova, CEO of Graphene Laboratories Inc. to Address Attendees Regarding Commercialization of Graphene Oxide G6 Materials Corp. a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions is pleased to announce that Dr. Elena Polyakova, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., NY, USA since 2009, will be a …

G6 Materials Corp. (“G6” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GGG ) ( OTC:GPHBF) a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions is pleased to announce that Dr. Elena Polyakova, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories Inc., NY, USA (“GLI”) since 2009, will be a keynote presenter addressing the attendees of the Graphene Korea 2021 International Conference (the “Conference”) taking place as a virtual event from May 26-28, 2021. In her capacity as a representative of G6 during the Conference, Dr. Polyakova’s address at 1:30 PM GMT+2 on May 26, 2021 may include forward-looking information

Dr. Polyakova’s presentation will be focused on the commercialization and competitive landscape of graphene oxide and other graphene-like materials. Graphene oxide is emerging as a material that, once considered to be a precursor for graphene production, is now finding applications due its unique chemical nature. Graphene oxide, unlike other graphene-like materials, has an ability to be further modified by a variety of chemical moieties, offering unique solutions for applications in water purification, soil remediation and waste management. Consequently, the commercialization of graphene oxide is an area of high strategic importance for the Company due to the revolutionary implications of, and significant potential value that stands to be created from, its applications.

For more information about the Conference, please visit www.setcor.org/conferences/graphene-korea-2021 .

About Dr. Polyakova

Dr. Polyakova served as Co-Chief Executive Officer at the Company, formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc., and for two and a half years as its Chief Operating Officer, during which time she was instrumental in bringing the first graphene filament to market. As a pioneer in the commercial graphene production market, Dr. Polyakova has grown GLI’s client base substantially over the past six years. Her expertise in 2D materials has been covered by prestigious news agencies such as BBC and Bloomberg. Dr. Polyakova has co-authored papers with Nobel and Kavli prize winners and members of the National Academy of Sciences. She previously was one of the first graphene researchers in the Flynn Group at Columbia University. Dr. Polyakova received a Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Southern California and a Master’s degree in Physical Chemistry from Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

About G6 Materials Corp.

G6 Materials Corp. is a technology company creating value through the development of innovative graphene-based solutions. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6, sells a range of graphene-based products and other materials, including but not limited to conductive epoxies, fine chemicals, high performance composites and R&D materials, with numerous customers from among the Fortune 500 list of companies, as well as NASA and leading universities. Graphene Laboratories Inc. is developing other innovative products including graphene-enhanced air purifiers and it hopes to enter the global filtration market once all testing is complete and applicable government approvals are received.

G6 has identified new graphene-based applications to accelerate growth into the future. Accordingly, the Company has a valuable IP portfolio currently comprised of five granted patents and six patent applications filed. The Company’s management team and employees have a deep understanding of graphene technology based on decades of aggregate academic and commercial experience. Graphene Laboratories Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of G6 located in Ronkonkoma, New York, has established its premium research laboratory and scalable production facility is equipped with advanced analytical and material processing equipment.

The Company’s e-commerce websites are listed below:

– Conductive Epoxies: Adhesive materials distributed under the G6-Epoxy TM trade name and can be purchased at g6-epoxy.com – Fine Chemicals: ChemApproach is a worldwide supplier of a wide variety of unique chemical building blocks, which can be found at chemapproach.com – R&D Materials: Graphene Laboratories Inc. currently offers over 100 graphene and related products available at Graphene-Supermarket.com



