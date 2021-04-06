Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Apple Inc. Hapbee Technologies Garmin Ltd. and AIML Innovations . The wearable tech market is projected to grow from nearly $27 billion in 2019 to $64 billion by 2024, according to a recent report by GlobalData. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things connected …

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) (TSX.V: HAPB), Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) and AIML Innovations (CSE: AIML).

The wearable tech market is projected to grow from nearly $27 billion in 2019 to $64 billion by 2024, according to a recent report by GlobalData. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), connected devices and growing mainstream consumer adoption is driving demand. Whether it’s health monitoring by senior citizens, or activity tracking by millennial fitness enthusiasts, and “biohackers” – the wearable tech market is exploding. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook: “We’re Excited About Road Ahead for Wearables”

“….Wearables, Home and Accessories grew by 30% year-over-year, driven by significant holiday demand for the latest Apple Watch, our entire AirPods lineup, including the new AirPods Max as well as the new HomePod mini. This broad strength across the category led to new revenue records for each of its three subgroups, and we’re very excited about the road ahead for these products…

“..Look no further than the great potential of Fitness+, which pairs with Apple Watch to deliver real-time on-screen fitness data alongside world-class workouts by the world’s best trainers. There are new sessions added each week, and customers are loving the flexibility, challenge and fun of these classes as well as how the pairing with Apple Watch pushes you to achieve your fitness goals. This deep integration of hardware, software and services, have always defined our approach here, and it has delivered an all-time quarterly Services record of $15.8 billion. This was the first quarter of the Apple One bundle, which brings together many of our great services into an easy subscription and with new content being added to these services every day, we feel very optimistic about where we are headed.”

Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) CEO Scott Donnell: “Tech That Lets You Choose How you Feel = Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity”

One of the most unique companies to present at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events in recent years, is Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) (TSX.V: HAPB) which markets wearable tech that lets you choose “feelings on demand”. The patented technology uses low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy. HAPBF is now developing dozens more new “feelings” in the R&D pipeline which will be available on a subscription basis through its mobile app. Hapbee’s breakthrough technology is rapidly being embraced by influencers in fitness/wellness, “biohackers”, and high-performance executives who want to perform and feel their best.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Hapbee CEO Scott Donnell explains how Hapbee’s technology platform addresses untapped multi-billion dollar market opportunities which include mental health, sleep, and fitness, among other aspects of our daily lives which are impacted by feelings. Scott also shares HAPBF’s unique D2C e-commerce strategy which is based on proven systems of today’s most successful billion-dollar D2C fitness, health and lifestyle brands – and HAPBF’s path to a billion dollar valuation.

Watch Hapbee Technologies (OTC: HAPBF) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video:

AI/ML Innovations (CSE: AIML) Chairman, Tim Daniels: “More HealthTech M&A in Pipeline…”

AI/ML Innovations (CSE: AIML) was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s Investors Discovery Day livestream event. AIML Chairman Tim Daniels shared with investors the company’s innovative wearable healthtech platform which uses AI and machine learning for applications ranging from remote patient monitoring, to fitness/health tracking and more.

With an initial focus on large B2B contracts, including insurance providers, AIML is now capitalizing on growing consumer demand for its wearables, which it is marketing through online direct-to-consumer channels. Tim Daniels also updated investors on AIML’s growing pipeline of M&A opportunities in the HealthTech space, which could have a positive impact on maximizing shareholder value in coming months.

April 6 – AIML announces partnership with its subsidiary, Health Gauge, has developed a strategic partnership with My Viva Plan to offer digital wellness solutions to the enterprise market. Collectively, Health Gauge and MVP have created and implemented a strategy to address Metabolic Rehabilitation, with a comprehensive program that helps patients with certain chronic illnesses to understand and harness risk factors such as obesity, high blood glucose levels, high blood pressure, and more, thus mitigating the risk of diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

“Following the launch of Health Gauge’s comprehensive wearable solution, AIML is positioning to participate in the US$58 billion wearables market in a significant way,” said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. “Additionally, the digital therapeutics market for the rehabilitation of Metabolic Disorder is growing rapidly. Health Gauge’s AI-driven digital health monitoring solution, in tandem with MVP’s individualized care plans and personal health assessments, which is supported by professional care providers and dieticians, is a uniquely powerful combination poised to disrupt this industry.”

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) CEO Clifton Pemble: “Well Positioned To Capitalize on New Trends in Health & Fitness”

“…The pandemic also created many new opportunities as interest in health, fitness and active lifestyles surged. We were well positioned to seize these opportunities with a strong product lineup. And our vertically integrated business model gave us flexibility to meet rapidly changing demands. During this crisis, we maintained our focus on R&D, which allowed us to introduce many innovative new products throughout the year.

fitness segment, revenue increased 26% as strong demand for advanced wearables and cycling products fueled our growth. Gross and operating margins were 53% and 24% respectively, resulting in an operating income growth of 66% over the prior year. During the year, we launched innovative new wearables and cycling products such as the Venu Sq, the Forerunner 745, and the next generation of Edge cycling computers…”

“…Looking forward, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the broader trends in health and fitness. We plan to leverage our recent acquisition of Firstbeat to offer products with unique health and fitness features. In addition, we intend to capitalize on the trends in indoor cycling with our strong lineup of Tacx products. In the outdoor segment, revenue increased 23%, primarily driven by strong demand for adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 66% and 39% respectively, resulting in operating income growth of 32%. During the year, we added solar charging technology to the broad range of fenix and Instinct models, extending our lead in low power technology and further differentiating ourselves in the highly competitive smartwatch market.”

