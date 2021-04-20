National Advocacy Campaign Focused on Community Health and WellnessDGTL Holdings Inc. reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has secured a new service contract with a NASDAQ listed multinational research organization that specializes in helping companies with late-stage clinical trials.Based on the success of a similar campaign for a separate client in the category, this global health care advocacy …

National Advocacy Campaign Focused on Community Health and Wellness

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) (“DGTL” or the “Company”) reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has secured a new service contract with a NASDAQ listed multinational research organization that specializes in helping companies with late-stage clinical trials.

Based on the success of a similar campaign for a separate client in the category, this global health care advocacy campaign will be focused on supporting front-line workers and building social web community among healthcare professionals across North America.

The campaign will activate content creators impacted by mental health due to the strain of the global pandemic. These creators will then develop and distribute content that encourages followers to initiate mental health discourse and to access community healthcare services.

Content will highlight actionable ways to support community mental health issues (i.e., sharing lifestyle ideas and health and wellness support services). Creators will publish unique and organic content surrounding real-life stories of front-line health care workers and their families by sharing personal stories and experiences.

Terms of the contract include both self-serve SaaS and managed services, as Hashoff provides software licensing and value-added account management and campaign strategy and design. Hashoff is currently growing its healthcare category business, by managing multiple requests for proposals for both national and community-based health and wellness advocacy campaigns.

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com, or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL Holdings Inc.

DGTL Holdings Inc. acquires and accelerates transformative digital media, marketing and advertising software technologies, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) companies in the sectors of content, analytics and distribution, via a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL Holdings Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as ” DGTL “, the OTCQB exchange as ” DGTHF “, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as ” A2QB0L “. For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com/investors.

HASHOFF LLC

As a wholly owned subsidiary of DGTL Holdings Inc., Hashoff is an enterprise level self-service CaaS (content-as-a-service) built on proprietary Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI-ML) technology. Hashoff’s AI-ML platform functions as a full-service content management system, designed to empower global brands by identifying, optimizing, engaging, managing, and tracking top-ranked digital content publishers for localized brand marketing campaigns. Hashoff is fully commercialized and currently serves numerous global brands by providing direct access to the global gig-economy of over 140 million freelance content creators.

Hashoff’s customer portfolio includes global brands in a range of key growth categories, including DraftKings, Door Dash, Vertone, Anheuser Busch-InBev (Bud Light), Nestle, Post Holdings, Danone and Keurig-Dr. Pepper, Dunkin Brands, The Container Store, TJ Maxx, Ulta Beauty and Pizza Hut Live Nation, The CW, Scribd, Syneos Health and Novartis, etc.ivWatch the Hashoff investor video by visiting; https://dgtlinc.com/technology/social-media-cms/

