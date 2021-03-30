– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals (“Salix”), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the launch of a new website, GastroHub for Advanced Practice Providers (APP) which offers free digital resources and educational materials for nurse practitioners (NP) and physician assistants (PA) who treat patients with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE).

“NPs and PAs have long played a critical role in GI patient care, and with the increasing rise of telemedicine, there is a need for educational resources to improve patient care during both in-person and virtual visits with GI patients,” said Robert Spurr , president, Salix. “GastroHubAPP.com, which was developed in close collaboration with APPs and features videos, podcasts, patient discussion guides and symptom questionnaires, aims to aid in the diagnosis of IBS-D and HE in adults.”

GastroHubAPP.com is the third online educational resource that Salix has created specifically for improving patient care in the past year, following GutHealthNow.com and LiverHealthNow.com .

“GastroHubAPP.com offers educational resources designed to assist in the care of patients with IBS-D and HE, such as discussion guides that can help patients have more productive conversations about their symptoms with their health care providers,” said Christina Hanson , family nurse practitioner at South Denver Gastroenterology, and a consultant in the development of the website.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients’ lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey . For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people’s lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Bausch Health’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

SAL.0052.USA.21

©2021 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

Investor Contact: Media Contacts: Arthur Shannon Lainie Keller arthur.shannon@bauschhealth.com lainie.keller@bauschhealth.com (514) 856-3855 (908) 927-1198 (877) 281-6642 (toll free)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/salix-launches-gastrohub-for-advanced-practice-providers-an-educational-website-designed-to-provide-nurse-practitioners-and-physician-assistants-with-relevant-information-for-treating-ibs-d-and-he-301258533.html

SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.