Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) today announced that it and certain of its affiliates have completed the previously announced sale of all of their equity interests in Amoun Pharmaceutical Company S.A.E. (“Amoun”) to Abu-Dhabi based ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, for total gross consideration of approximately U.S. $740 million subject to certain adjustments. 1

“With the closing of the Amoun deal, we will be able to further reduce overall Bausch Health debt,” said Joseph C. Papa , chairman and CEO, Bausch Health . “We are continuing to pursue all opportunities to drive value for our shareholders, including preparing for the spinoff of Bausch + Lomb.”

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people’s lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the use of the net proceeds from the sale. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the transaction not being timely completed, if completed at all, risks related to the receipt of (or failure to receive) the regulatory approvals required in connection with the transaction and the timing of receipt of such approvals; the possibility that the other conditions to the transaction are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; changes in the anticipated timing for closing the transaction; business disruption during the pendency of or following the transaction; diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; and other events that could adversely impact the completion of the transaction, including industry or economic conditions outside of Bausch Health’s control. In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health’s overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

1. On March 31, 2021, the Company announced that it and certain of its affiliates entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of their equity interests in Amoun Pharmaceutical Company S.A.E. For more information: https://ir.bauschhealth.com/news-releases/2021/03-31-2021-130334598 .

