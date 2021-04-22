Jourdan Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 21, 2021, it has received the assay results of the first batch of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li 2 O. Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays Lithium values of the samples tested were in the range of 6,120 ppm to 8,190 ppm, with an average of 7,264 ppm. Lithium oxide values of the samples …

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“ Jourdan ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 21, 2021, it has received the assay results of the first batch (22 samples) of its sampling of the bulk sample, with grades showing of over 1.5% Li 2 O.

Highlights of Bulk Sample Assays (see Table 1 for additional details)

Lithium (Li) values of the samples tested were in the range of 6,120 ppm (parts per million) to 8,190 ppm, with an average of 7,264 ppm.

Lithium oxide (Li 2 O) values of the samples tested averaged 1.56% and ranged from 1.31% to 1.76% Li 2 O.

Beryllium values of the samples tested ranged from 254 ppm to 408 ppm, with a cesium average of 7.45 ppm, and a niobium average of 106 ppm.

The Rubidium average in the samples tested was 1,577 ppm, with a tantalum average of 35 ppm, and a barium average of 58 ppm.

Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan, stated, “We are very excited to have received the first half of assay results showing high grade Li 2 O in the bulk sample that was taken at our Vallee lithium project. We are now very confident that we can begin to undertake a drilling program to work towards establishing an inferred mineral resource. Given the COVID pandemic and subsequent lockdown, results took longer than we had hoped, but we are very encouraged to see such high-grade lithium results. We plan on releasing the second set of results in the coming weeks. We anticipate that these results will take us closer to realizing our ambition of becoming a leading Canadian hard rock lithium producer.”

Jourdan’s chairman, Dr. Andreas Rompel, stated, “Given the large amount of sampling that we conducted, we feel even in the first half, we have a homogenous sample. This implies that these results speak to a large region, and not a specific zone. We are currently analyzing the second batch, and we intend to publicise the results shortly after receipt. Based on our current findings, we are very excited to move forward to begin drilling and defining an inferred mineral resource.”

Bulk Sampling Assaying

47 samples were taken from the 40-tonne bulk sample, which was retrieved from the Company’s Vallee lithium project site during 2018. 40 of the 50 tonnes retrieved were shipped in a series of 2 tonne sacks to Process Research Ortech Inc. (“ Ortech ”) in Mississauga, Ontario for metallurgical test work. During the first quarter of 2021, 47 individual samples were taken on two different occasions under the supervision of Jourdan’s personnel at Ortech. In the first sampling exercise reported here, 22 samples were taken from 3 sacks located inside the laboratory. Three samples (2257311, 2257314, 2257315) consisted of fine milled samples produced previously by Ortech. The other samples consisted of shovel loads of material from one sack spread out on a canvas. The average sample weight of these samples was 2.2 kgs. The 22 samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Mississauga, Ontario and were assayed for 58 different elements utilising the sodium peroxide fusion method with an ICP OES or MS finish. The results for lithium were subsequently multiplied by a factor of 2.153 to arrive at a value for Li 2 O. The highest grade assayed was 1.76% Li 2 O, with an average of 1.56% Li 2 O, and a standard deviation of 0.10.

Management believes that these results clearly demonstrate the homogeneity of the lithium distribution in the pegmatites situated on the Company’s Vallee lithium property, and management is encouraged to further investigate the strike and down dip extent of these pegmatites.

In addition, the Company is excited to report elevated rubidium values averaging 1577 ppm.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Stéphane Amireault, an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

Table 1

(201-378) Sodium Peroxide Fusion – ICP-OES/ICP-MS Finish Analyte: Li 2 O Ba Be Cs Li Nb Rb Ta Unit: % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Sample Id Sample Description RDL: 0.5 5 0.1 10 1 0.2 0.5 2257304 E6356551 1.494182 60.50 254.00 66.70 6,940.00 116.00 1,650.00 34.80 2257305 E6356552 1.46404 58.90 301.00 60.10 6,800.00 108.00 1,310.00 34.90 2257306 E6356553 1.416674 62.30 269.00 64.90 6,580.00 114.00 1,600.00 37.70 2257307 E6356554 1.418827 62.70 333.00 70.00 6,590.00 143.00 1,820.00 46.60 2257308 E6356555 1.560925 65.70 317.00 67.80 7,250.00 119.00 1,670.00 36.10 2257309 E6356556 1.573843 60.10 325.00 69.80 7,310.00 101.00 1,490.00 36.50 2257310 E6356557 1.567384 64.40 306.00 65.30 7,280.00 106.00 1,590.00 34.20 2257311 E6356558 1.763307 57.60 374.00 75.00 8,190.00 106.00 1,620.00 35.70 2257312 E6356559 1.746083 55.60 378.00 66.00 8,110.00 103.00 1,540.00 31.50 2257313 E6356560 1.698717 55.90 290.00 57.80 7,890.00 116.00 1,480.00 33.90 2257314 E6356561 1.715941 51.50 408.00 72.60 7,970.00 95.00 1,520.00 33.90 2257315 E6356562 1.681493 53.90 199.00 61.60 7,810.00 98.00 1,630.00 34.80 2257316 E6356563 1.735318 56.80 279.00 68.00 8,060.00 117.00 1,560.00 40.80 2257317 E6356564 1.515712 70.80 255.00 64.00 7,040.00 93.00 1,640.00 30.70 2257318 E6356565 1.543701 53.00 318.00 64.60 7,170.00 91.00 1,560.00 34.00 2257319 E6356566 1.317636 66.60 407.00 73.30 6,120.00 97.00 1,600.00 32.70 2257320 E6356567 1.603985 55.30 295.00 67.50 7,450.00 108.00 1,620.00 34.00 2257321 E6356568 1.565231 57.10 261.00 67.20 7,270.00 94.00 1,680.00 32.80 2257322 E6356569 1.360696 45.40 324.00 56.50 6,320.00 93.00 1,500.00 32.40 2257323 E6356570 1.638433 55.00 274.00 60.40 7,610.00 96.00 1,440.00 31.70 2257324 E6356571 1.448969 54.90 407.00 80.00 6,730.00 120.00 1,660.00 42.60 2257325 E6356572 1.573843 61.10 347.00 68.50 7,310.00 99.00 1,510.00 34.10

About Jourdan

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at our Vallee project are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s ability to undertake a drilling program, to further investigate the strike and down dip extent of pegmatites at the Vallee lithium project, and to establish an inferred mineral resource, the publication of a second set of bulk sample results, the business and operations of the Company, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including its ambition to become a leading Canadian lithium producer. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



