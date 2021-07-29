Graphite

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Resumption – LMR

- July 29th, 2021
lomiko metals logo

Trading resumes in: Company: Lomiko Metals Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: LMR All Issues: Yes Resumption : 9:30 AM 07302021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lomiko Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LMR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 07/30/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/29/c0909.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Lomiko Metals Inc

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Lomiko Metals Inc using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Lomiko renews management deals with president, CFO
Top Canadian Graphite Stocks
Top Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV
Top Canadian Graphite Stocks

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×