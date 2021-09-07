TDG Gold Corp is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig at its Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central BC. The 2021 Shasta drill program has been designed in three phases to twin historical drillholes and provide infill geological data on the distribution of the mineralized veins and breccias within the Shasta exploration target noted as per TDG’s …

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the “Company” or “TDG”) is pleased to announce the addition of a second drill rig at its Shasta gold-silver project located in the Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central BC. The 2021 Shasta drill program has been designed in three phases to twin historical drillholes and provide infill geological data on the distribution of the mineralized veins and breccias within the Shasta exploration target noted as per TDG’s news release dated March 03, 2021. Phases 1 and 2 of the drill program are 35% complete with drilling expected to continue into October 2021. A more detailed geological update will follow in a separate news release shortly

Exploration activities at TDG’s Toodoggone projects commenced mid-July 2021 after the new Baker Camp opening. TDG would like to thank all our First Nation service partner companies (Chu Cho Industries, Chu Cho Environmental, New Age Drilling and Sasuchan LP) for their support and work assistance with site operations, exploration activity and environmental monitoring work.

The Baker Camp operating infrastructure now has capacity for up to 40 persons and provides an excellent base for future exploration plans for many years ahead. TDG is pleased to report there have been no major safety incidents, and the regular COVID-19 testing protocols have resulted in a covid-free camp.

Exploration to date is generating a significant amount of geological, geophysical and geochemical data, which will be processed in the coming months.

Surveys

LIDAR and Orthophoto mapping have been completed for the Shasta area, to provide detailed digital terrain profiles for future resource modelling.

LIDAR has been completed on the Mets mining lease.

Ground magnetic surveys have been completed over the Shasta target area and sections of the Baker target area.

Airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys have been completed at the large Bot property.

Additional airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys have been completed covering the north Baker pit and known surface mineralization.

Environmental and surface monitoring activities are ongoing, with our First Nation partners.

Drilling & Sampling

Shasta Mine project resource drilling is underway, and a second diamond drill rig is now operational.

HQ size core is being drilled with excellent core recovery of between 94-99%.

Planned first and second phase Shasta drilling is 35% complete.

Sample shipments both delivered and underway.

Surface sampling assay results from the mapping of the Baker and Shasta pits are pending.

Logging and lithology review is being undertaken by consultant, Thomas Bissig.

Drill hole assay results from Shasta are pending.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steve Kramar, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG’s flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. On June 29, 2021, TDG announced that it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information:

TDG Gold Corp.,

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662915/TDG-Gold-Corp-Adds-Second-Drill-Rig-at-Shasta-Gold-Silver-Project-Toodoggone-District-British-Columbia