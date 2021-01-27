Prosper Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled the 6-month anniversary obligations of the previously announced option agreement for the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner Gold properties . The Company has issued 50,000 Prosper Gold common shares to Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. and incurred over $150,000 in exploration to date on the Property. Prosper Gold intends to fulfill additional obligations as …

Prosper Gold Corp. (” Prosper Gold ” or the ” Company “) (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled the 6-month anniversary obligations of the previously announced option agreement for the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner Gold properties (the “Property”) (See the company’s August 10 th 2020 news release).

The Company has issued 50,000 Prosper Gold common shares to Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. (“Sabina”) (TSX:SBB) and incurred over $150,000 in exploration to date on the Property. Prosper Gold intends to fulfill additional obligations as described below with the objective of owning a 100% interest in the Property.

“In our first 6 months with this project, our team has completed surface rock & channel sampling, regional and infill till surveys and a high-resolution helicopter MAG/EM survey. We have identified a number of target areas and the Golden Corridor has become an exciting exploration target on its own with the recently outlined pristine gold grain-in-till anomaly,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “We look forward to drill testing and expanding the Golden Corridor to the east toward E-12 as well as following up on other areas identified by our team. We are fully funded for the 2021 exploration season and will announce our exploration plans in the coming weeks.”

Golden Sidewalk- Skinner Option w/ Sabina Gold & Silver Date Cash PGX Shares Exploration % Acquired Status TSXV Approval $ 20,000 50,000 $ 0 0 % Complete February 9, 2021 $ 0 50,000 $ 150,000 0 % Complete February 9, 2022 $ 10,000 250,000 $ 500,000 0 % February 9, 2023 $ 10,000 550,000 $ 750,000 70 % August 9, 2024 $ 10,000 600,000 $ 1,200,000 100 % ( 1) Total $ 50,000 1,500,000 $ 2,600,000 100 %

Note: (1) Subject to a 2% NSR on certain claims/leases in favour of Sabina, 1% of which can be repurchased by the Company upon payment of $1 million to Sabina.



Table 1. Option Agreement Terms with Sabina

About the Golden Sidewalk

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company’s Aug. 10, Sept. 8, and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details) in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The recently identified “Golden Corridor” lies immediately north of the unconformity in the western portion of the property and is characterized as a highly prospective, greater than 5 kilometre trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 3.3 by 0.5 kilometres. Historical drilling programs at the Bathurst Mine, Joe Vein, KT vein, Dunkin and Vihonen prospects reported high-grade gold intercepts which warrant follow-up.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

