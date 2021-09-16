NV Gold Secures Drill Contract

NV Gold Corporation is pleased to announce that Drill NV Inc., based in Dayton, Nevada has been contracted by the Company to provide up to 6,000 meters of reverse circulation drilling for the CompanyDrilling is expected to commence in October and will initially focus on the Slumber Project followed up with programs at the Discovery Bay Project and then onto the Pickhandle Project.”Our goal for the upcoming drill …

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(Frankfurt:8NV) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Drill NV Inc., based in Dayton, Nevada has been contracted by the Company to provide up to 6,000 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling for the Company

Drilling is expected to commence in October and will initially focus on the Slumber Project followed up with programs at the Discovery Bay Project and then onto the Pickhandle Project.

“Our goal for the upcoming drill program at Slumber will be identifying the higher-grade pathways of gold mineralization. These holes will focus on the north-plunging and open resistor zones that have been identified by geophysics and previous drilling. Phase 1 drilling programs at both Discovery Bay and Pickhandle projects will commence after drilling at the Slumber project is completed”. Stated CEO and President of NV Gold, John Watson.

