NV Gold Receives $556,900 from Warrant Exercises

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received proceeds of $556,900 from the recent and ongoing exercises of warrants issued in its previous private placements. The warrants were originally issued on March 27, 2019 and August 21, 2020 and NV Gold will issue 2,759,500 shares in connection with these warrant exercises

“On behalf of NV Gold, I would like to thank our loyal shareholders for their support and early exercise of warrants. On the back of a recently completed financing, our treasury is now approaching $5,000,000, which further supports our dynamic and aggressive multi-project drill programs over the next 12 months,” commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold. “Once we complete the accretive expansion and development of our Nevada project portfolio, I look forward to discussing in more detail our systematic 2021 exploration program, which is focused on delivering a gold discovery for our shareholders.”

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) is a well-financed exploration company with ~77 million shares issued, close to $5.0M in its treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2021 will be NV Gold‘s busiest exploration year in its corporate history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter A. Ball

President & CEO

For further information, visit www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Peter A. Ball, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-363-9883

Email: peter@nvgoldcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration activities, the potential for a discovery at its properties, and acquisition of new gold projects are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company’s Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

