Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) (“LAURION” or the “Corporation”) announced that it is inviting shareholders to submit any questions they may have about LAURION and its business strategy, projects and current exploration activities. Any such questions should be directed to management at info@laurion.ca .

In addition to wanting to stay connected with its shareholder base, this invitation is aimed at increasing transparency and knowledge of the Corporation, particularly in light of the fact that, due to technical difficulties beyond its control, LAURION was unable to proceed with a planned Q&A session following its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on July 6, 2021 (the ” Meeting “).

As announced on July 7, 2021 , all of the matters considered by shareholders at the Meeting were approved. For further details regarding these matters, please refer to the Corporation’s management information circular dated May 27, 2021 , which can be found under LAURION’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Exploration Update

The Corporation also announces that the assay results from its current drilling and channel sampling programs are delayed by seven to eight weeks due to sample preparation and assay processing delays at the assay laboratories. Once these results are available, they will be announced as part of the next exploration update regarding LAURION’s flagship Ishkoday Project.

About LAURION

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. LAURION now has 233,473,342 outstanding shares of which approximately 79% are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the “Friends and Family” categories.

LAURION’s emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km 2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The recently acquired Brenbar Property, which is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine and LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Corporation’s current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION’s business, operations and condition, and management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Corporation’s publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Corporation’s ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Corporation’s public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

