Lakewood Exploration Inc. (CSE: LWD) (the ” Company ” or ” Lakewood “) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of August 9, 2021, it has completed the transaction (the “Transaction”) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of BCCO 1304562 B.C. Ltd. (“BCCO”), including 100% interest in the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine Eliza Silver Project and Silverton Silver Mine.

“With the closing of this transaction, our exploration team is now able to commence an initial geological program to identify high priority targets at both of these assets, neither of which have been explored using modern exploration methods such as geochemistry and geophysics,” stated President, Morgan Lekstrom. “The existing historic underground workings, historic production and sampling results outline numerous areas of surface mineralization, which will be our initial focus as we continue our data-driven approach to expanding target areas.”

About Lakewood Exploration Inc.

Lakewood Exploration Inc. is a junior resource company advancing the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world’s most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is rapidly advancing towards an initial drill program at Silver Strand with the aim of defining a large silver resource within a belt that has produced more than 1.2 billion ounces of silver to-date. Geologic studies indicate that the Silver Strand Mine is hosted by the Revett formation, suggesting the potential for significant down dip extensions as demonstrated by other major mines in the district. Previous operators were solely interested in developing the known shallow mineralization, with the mine’s lowest level extending only 90 meters below surface. Lakewood strives to become a multi-mine silver producer.

