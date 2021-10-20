Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that it has filed on SEDAR an amended and restated National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report (the “Amended Report”) with respect to the updated Mineral Resource estimates for the Detour Lake Mine (“Detour Lake”) released on September 2, 2021 (the “Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimates”). As with the original technical report filed on October 15, 2021, the Amended Report is entitled, “Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Report” and is effective as of July 26, 2021. There are no material differences between the Amended Report and the original technical report and there are no differences in the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimates. The Amended Report includes revisions to address formatting issues affecting the presentation of Tables 1-3, 1-4, 14-23 and 14-24. This Amended Report replaces the previously filed technical report.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.kl.gold .

Information Concerning Estimates Of Mineral Reserves And Measured, Indicated And Inferred Resources

This press release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ in certain material respects from the disclosure requirements of United States securities laws. The terms “mineral reserve”, “proven mineral reserve” and “probable mineral reserve” are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the “CIM Standards”). These definitions differ significantly from the definitions in the disclosure requirements promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applicable to domestic reporting companies. Investors are cautioned that information contained in this Annual Information Form may not be comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC thereunder.

