Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (“Gold Mountain” or the “Company” ) (TSX.V:GMTN)(Frankfurt:5XFA) is pleased to announce that after completing several trade-off studies, JDS Mining & Energy Inc. (“JDS”) has concluded that the Prefeasibility Study should include a component examining underground mining at the Company’s 100% controlled Elk Gold Project

“Our ability to demonstrate resource and mine plan scalability has been a recurring theme in our conversations with institutional investors. With recent drilling encountering deeper vein extensions and JDS’s trade-off study recognizing a case for transitioning to a potential open pit-underground hybrid mine plan, a very clear path is forming to showcase the Elk Gold Project’s long-term expansion potential from both a resource and production perspective,” commented Gold Mountain’s CEO, Kevin Smith. “Over 118,000 ounces of our richest mineralization is beneath the current PEA pit shell. This latest underground concept allows us to consider those well-defined ounces and reduce the project’s overall strip ratio to continue chasing the deep, high-grade mineralization at the Elk”.

“When I reviewed the Elk Gold Project a few years ago, it was clear that the mineralization improved at depth,” commented Gold Mountain’s Advisor, Dr. Quinton Hennigh. “Developing an underground scenario was something that I encouraged management to consider during our initial conversations. After conducting a number of trade-off studies, JDS has concluded it is worthy to undertake a study of an underground mine plan to complement the open-pit scenario. This adds a new exciting dimension to the Elk Gold Project and I look forward to working with Gold Mountain’s technical team to continue maximizing the value of this high-grade asset.”

Qualified Person

The foregoing technical information was approved by Grant Carlson, P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and the Chief Operating Officer for the Company.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

