IIROC Trading Halt – SGO

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sonoro Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SGO

All Issues: No

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:21 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/15/c8294.html