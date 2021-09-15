Gold

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Halt – SGO

- September 15th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Sonoro Gold Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: SGO All Issues: No Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 11:21 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization …

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Sonoro Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SGO

All Issues: No

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:21 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/15/c8294.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Sonoro Gold Corp

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Sonoro Gold Corp using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

VIDEO — Thom Calandra: Favorite Commodity and “Obscure” Stocks to Watch
Sonoro Gold Corp: Developing Highly Prospective Precious Metal Projects in Mexico’s Historic Sonora State
Sonoro Gold Corp: Developing Highly Prospective Precious Metal Projects in Mexico’s Historic Sonora State

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×