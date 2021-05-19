TSX-V: GBR

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Great Bear”) (TSXV: GBR) (OTCQX: GTBAF) today reported results from its ongoing fully funded $45 million 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned flagship Dixie Project in the Red Lake district of Ontario .

Chris Taylor , President and CEO of Great Bear said, “We are now entering the final months of near-surface maiden mineral resource estimation drilling of the central LP Fault zone, and are modeling 17 distinct high-grade gold domains within the broader LP Fault gold mineralized system. For the first time , we provide a detailed long section of the upper portion of one of these high-grade domains, a summary of all drill results within that long section, and detailed maps of the high-grade domains within the broader LP Fault gold system.”

Great Bear plans to release detailed high-grade and bulk tonnage domain information over the coming months. This news release includes the first of this information.

Table 1 : All 28 drill holes that intersect the near-surface portion of high-grade domain BR7, along 500 metres of strike length. New results in italics (holes BR-296-299). Note that assay intervals from previously reported drill holes have been clipped to domain BR7.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) BR-037 135.30 150.70 15.35 2.23 BR-038 81.20 87.80 6.60 2.96 BR-118 156.00 169.00 13.00 18.57 BR-119 46.60 57.00 10.40 1.45 BR-140 247.00 257.70 10.70 4.12 BR-142 231.00 239.30 8.25 2.53 BR-143 182.00 193.50 11.50 5.26 BR-144 130.00 144.30 14.25 15.31 BR-145 95.60 106.90 11.30 11.47 BR-146 35.75 45.55 9.80 86.97 BR-147 48.00 55.90 7.90 3.79 BR-172 84.00 91.50 7.50 1.12 BR-173 210.00 214.30 4.30 4.12 BR-174 207.00 216.00 9.00 13.82 BR-175 256.00 264.70 8.70 3.84 BR-211 99.80 105.60 5.80 7.80 BR-212 157.00 174.50 17.50 6.62 BR-213 240.30 245.00 4.70 3.66 BR-224 311.50 328.40 16.90 1.16 BR-225 231.75 243.20 11.45 1.50 BR-231 151.00 157.00 6.00 3.43 BR-232 106.20 111.00 4.80 53.72 BR-233 78.30 84.85 6.55 3.63 BR-281 170.25 174.00 3.75 1.04 BR-296 27.30 32.80 5.50 3.52 BR-297 31.00 32.60 1.60 3.98 BR-298 55.25 63.10 7.85 14.72 BR-299 53.90 64.25 10.35 4.12

* Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Interval widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with up to 3 m of internal dilution of zero grade .

Figures 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively show: 1) A detailed long section of high-grade domain “BR7”, which is one of 17 high-grade domains currently being drilled, 2) a map of all high-grade domains within the LP Fault, 3) A more detailed map of the high-grade domains in the central LP Fault zone, including surrounding bulk tonnage style mineralization, and 4) two cross sections through high-grade domain BR7.

Table 1 provides all gold intercepts from BR7 shown in Figure 1. Table 2 provides all new gold assay results from the most recent LP Fault drilling.

With the 17 drill holes included in this release, Great Bear has released 300 LP Fault drill holes to date.

Highlights of Current Results

New drill holes reported in this release intersected the LP Fault zone from approximately 20 to 500 metres vertical depth along 2.2 kilometres of strike length.

Drill holes were located a) above previous drilling, in order to extend gold mineralization towards surface , and b) within 75 to 100 metre previously undrilled gaps in the zone.

, and in the zone. Two drill holes are step-ups that extend gold mineralization by more than 75 metres above previous drilling to the near-surface :

by more than 75 metres above previous drilling to the : BR-298 assayed 22.79 g/t gold over 4.80 metres from 58.30 to 63.10 metres downhole, within a broader mineralized interval assaying 3.32 g/t gold over 43.80 metres from 29.70 to 73.50 metres downhole.

from 58.30 to 63.10 metres downhole, within a broader mineralized interval assaying from 29.70 to 73.50 metres downhole.

BR-299 assayed 13.27 g/t gold over 2.35 metres from 34.90 to 37.25 metres downhole, and 4.12 g/t gold over 10.35 metres from 53.90 to 64.25 metres downhole. The total mineralized interval was 2.30 g/t gold over 39.30 metres from 32.20 metres to 71.50 metres downhole.

from metres downhole, and from 53.90 to 64.25 metres downhole. The total mineralized interval was from 32.20 metres to 71.50 metres downhole. New bulk-tonnage type intercepts include:

3.07 g/t gold over 35.60 metres from 117.00 to 152.60 metres downhole in drill hole BR-320.

from 117.00 to 152.60 metres downhole in drill hole BR-320.

1.11 g/t gold over 91.60 metres from 349.50 to 441.10 metres downhole in drill hole BR-285.

from 349.50 to 441.10 metres downhole in drill hole BR-285.

1.00 g/t gold over 91.40 metres from 473.60 to 565.00 metres downhole in drill hole BR-286.

from 473.60 to 565.00 metres downhole in drill hole BR-286. Drill holes with multiple intervals of gold mineralization including both high-grade and bulk tonnage type results include:

BR-276 which assayed 25.57 g/t gold over 2.50 metres from 233.50 to 236.00 metres downhole, and 4.10 g/t gold over 23.85 metres from 462.25 to 486.10 metres downhole, including a high-grade core of 68.40 g/t gold over 0.95 metres from 485.15 to 486.10 metres downhole.

Results continue to demonstrate excellent continuity of high-grade and bulk-tonnage gold mineralization. The LP Fault zone remains open to extension in all directions .

Table 2 : Current drill results from the LP Fault. Results are arranged by drill section from southeast (top) to northwest (bottom).

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section BR-287 375.00 388.25 13.25 1.21 19825 BR-320 47.00 48.00 1.00 8.59 20000 and 93.20 108.00 14.80 1.66 including 96.35 97.50 1.15 15.50 and 117.00 152.60 35.60 3.07 including 118.00 120.70 2.70 6.64 and including 130.50 133.00 2.50 4.77 and including 138.90 152.60 13.70 5.18 and including 138.90 139.50 0.60 24.40 and including 150.45 150.95 0.50 53.50 BR-299 32.20 71.50 39.30 2.30 20600 including 34.90 37.25 2.35 13.27 and including 34.90 35.90 1.00 23.40 and including 53.90 64.25 10.35 4.12 BR-298 29.70 73.50 43.80 3.32 20625 including 55.25 63.10 7.85 14.72 and including 58.30 63.10 4.80 22.79 and including 60.80 61.30 0.50 161.00 BR-297 31.00 50.10 19.10 0.99 20675 including 31.00 32.60 1.60 3.98 BR-296 27.30 51.50 24.20 1.39 20750 including 27.30 32.80 5.50 3.52 BR-286 473.60 565.00 91.40 1.00 21125 including 473.60 482.00 8.40 3.27 and including 481.20 482.00 0.80 18.40 and including 502.20 502.80 0.60 52.30 BR-285 349.50 441.10 91.60 1.11 21150 including 354.00 362.55 8.55 8.26 and including 356.50 358.50 2.00 31.20 BR-277 517.25 521.00 3.75 0.82 21750 including 517.25 518.35 1.10 1.52 BR-263 585.50 591.50 6.00 1.06 21850 including 589.65 590.20 0.55 3.81 BR-264 548.50 580.20 31.70 1.48 21850 including 552.75 558.00 5.25 5.15 and including 552.75 554.30 1.55 12.01 and including 557.05 558.00 0.95 6.42 BR-265 420.85 421.40 0.55 5.64 21900 and 503.20 504.30 1.10 6.05 BR-302 356.00 368.50 12.50 2.47 21975 including 359.25 359.75 0.50 57.00 and 421.20 430.00 8.80 1.13 BR-276 225.60 236.00 10.40 6.63 22000 including 233.50 236.00 2.50 25.57 and 258.45 258.95 0.50 19.50 and 311.85 316.00 4.15 2.19 including 314.05 314.65 0.60 10.50 and 389.60 396.75 7.15 5.85 including 392.25 395.25 3.00 12.70 and 462.25 486.10 23.85 4.10 including 483.45 486.10 2.65 28.01 and including 485.15 486.10 0.95 68.40 BR-278 212.00 213.00 1.00 5.84 22000 and 226.50 237.00 10.50 2.13 including 232.80 233.30 0.50 41.80 BR-301 353.00 354.50 1.50 2.93 22000 and 560.55 561.10 0.55 3.49 BR-300 319.20 322.75 3.55 1.06 22025 and 468.30 471.30 3.00 1.03

* Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Interval widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with up to 3 m of internal dilution of zero grade .

About High-Grade Gold Domains and BR7

The 17 high-grade domains are structurally and geologically distinctive from the surrounding lower grade, bulk tonnage style gold mineralization. Together, they span a strike length of 4.2 kilometres and occur within eight larger stratigraphically controlled lower grade domains. They are characterized by high degrees of strain and/or transposed quartz vein zones following two distinct structural fabrics and transition from upper greenschist to lower amphibolite facies metamorphism. Gold in the high-grade domains is generally observed as free gold, is often transposed into, and overgrows the dominant structural fabrics, and is higher-grade on average than the surrounding bulk tonnage gold zones.

Domain BR7 , presented in this news release, has a surface strike length of 620 metres and has been drilled to a depth of 500 metres (where it remains open to extension). BR7 is a high strain zone hosted within strongly altered (albite, biotite, +/- quartz veined) felsic volcanic rocks and occurs oblique to the dominant geological contacts. It has an average strike orientation of 270 degrees and dips 74 degrees to the north.

Drilling is planned to intersect the various high-grade domains at 40 – 50 metre spacing. Figure 1 demonstrates how drilling is nearing completion within the upper portions of domain “BR7”, with few drill holes now required to provide the desired drill density for upcoming maiden resource estimation. Drilling is also nearing completion in the near-surface portions of all 17 high-grade domains along more than 4 kilometres of strike length of the central LP Fault. This drilling is expected to be completed from surface to an average of approximately 400 metres depth by year end.

Great Bear’s progress can be followed using the Company’s plan maps, long sections and cross sections, and through the VRIFY model posted at the Company’s web site at www.greatbearresources.ca . All LP Fault drill hole highlighted assays, plus drill collar locations and orientations can also be downloaded at the Company’s web site.

Drill collar location, azimuth and dip for drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below (UTM zone 15N, NAD 83):

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Length Dip Azimuth BR-263 456097 5635122 374 639 -56 222 BR-264 456097 5635122 374 642 -58 235 BR-265 455959 5635089 373 657 -68 222 BR-276 455897 5635136 374 570 -66 220 BR-277 456117 5635007 373 594 -61 220 BR-278 455899 5635139 374 540 -60 225 BR-285 456570 5634607 359 621 -62 220 BR-286 456643 5634693 361 624 -58 218 BR-287 457838 5634151 363 630 -54 208 BR-296 456767 5634155 357 204 -55 213 BR-297 456807 5634141 357 120 -56 210 BR-298 456854 5634122 357 117 -55 210 BR-299 456922 5634125 356 168 -56 210 BR-300 455929 5635241 375 666 -54 225 BR-301 455968 5635212 374 678 -61 226 BR-302 455968 5635212 374 628 -60 222 BR-320 457521 5633960 351 225 -46 222

About the Dixie Project

The Dixie Project is 100% owned, comprised of 9,140 hectares of contiguous claims that extend over 22 kilometres, and is located approximately 25 kilometres southeast of the town of Red Lake, Ontario . The project is accessible year-round via a 15 minute drive on a paved highway which runs the length of the northern claim boundary and a network of well-maintained logging roads.

The Dixie Project hosts two principal styles of gold mineralization:

High-grade gold in quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones ( Dixie Limb , Hinge and Arrow zones) . Hosted by mafic volcanic rocks and localized near regional-scale D2 fold axes. These mineralization styles are also typical of the significant mined deposits of the Red Lake district.

. Hosted by mafic volcanic rocks and localized near regional-scale D2 fold axes. These mineralization styles are also typical of the significant mined deposits of the district. High-grade disseminated gold with broad moderate to lower grade envelopes (LP Fault). The LP Fault is a significant gold-hosting structure which has been seismically imaged to extend to 14 kilometres depth (Zeng and Calvert , 2006), and has been interpreted by Great Bear to have up to 18 kilometres of strike length on the Dixie property. High-grade gold mineralization is controlled by structural and geological contacts, and moderate to lower-grade disseminated gold surrounds and flanks the high-grade intervals. The dominant gold-hosting stratigraphy consists of felsic sediments and volcanic units.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario , where the company controls over 330 km 2 of highly prospective tenure across 5 projects: the flagship Dixie Project (100% owned), the Pakwash Property (earning a 100% interest), the Dedee Property (earning a 100% interest), the Sobel Property (earning a 100% interest), and the Red Lake North Property (earning a 100% interest) all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to Activation Laboratories in Ontario , an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Pulps from approximately 5% of the gold mineralized samples are submitted for check analysis to a second lab. Selected samples are also chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear’s quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Mr. R. Bob Singh , P.Geo, VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo , Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

