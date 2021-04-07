/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX-V: GBR

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (” Great Bear “) (TSXV: GBR) has filed an amended and restated technical report (the ” Amended Report “) for the Dixie Project, located in the Red Lake District of Ontario . The Amended Report amends and restates the previous technical report in respect of the Dixie Project dated March 23, 2020 with an effective date of January 1 2020.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario , where the company controls over 330 km 2 of highly prospective tenure across 5 projects: the flagship Dixie Project (100% owned), the Pakwash Property (earning a 100% interest), the Dedee Property (earning a 100% interest), the Sobel Property (earning a 100% interest), and the Red Lake North Property (earning a 100% interest) all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

