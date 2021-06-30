TSXV: GBR

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Great Bear”, (TSXV: GBR) (OTCQX: GTBAF) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on, June 29, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 33,673,676, representing 58.94% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.

The Company’s shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought forward at the AGM, as follows:

Election of Directors

% of Votes

FOR % of Votes

WITHHELD Gilbert Lawson 99.76% 0.36% Michael Kenyon 99.71% 0.29% Douglas Ramshaw 91.76% 8.24% Paula Rogers 93.32% 6.68% David Terry 91.45% 8.55% Chris Taylor 99.03% 0.97%

Approval of Resolutions:

% of Votes

FOR % of Votes

WITHHELD/

AGAINST To Set the number of

Directors at 6 99.64% 0.36% Appointment of Deloitte LLP

as Auditors of the Company 99.72% 0.28% Approval of Amended and

Restated Share Option Plan 94.17% 5.83% Approval of Amended

Restricted Share

Unit/Deferred Share Unit

Plan 94.40% 5.60%

Chris Taylor , President and CEO stated: “On behalf of the Board of Directors we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. Mr. Tony Ricci did not stand for re-election as a director this year. Tony has served as a Director of Great Bear for 10 years and has been instrumental in the evolution of the Company. On behalf of the Board of Directors we thank Tony for his many years of service to the company and wish him well in the future.”

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario , where the company controls over 200 km 2 of highly prospective tenure across 4 projects, all 100% owned: The flagship Dixie Project, the Pakwash Property, the Sobel Property, and the Red Lake North Property, all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties’ reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on such management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Such factors, among other things, include: impacts arising from the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties.

Great Bear undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

