Granada Reports AGM Results

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (“Granada Gold” or the “Company”) announces that the 2021 Annual General Meeting was held today, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved with over 99.34% voting in favour in all categories. Resolutions passed are listed below.

The following individuals were re-elected Directors of the Company: Frank J. Basa , Jacques Monette , Dianne Tookenay and Robert Setter . McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as Company auditors. Adoption of the Company’s 10% rolling share option plan was ratified and approved.

The Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company for the ensuing year:

Frank J. Basa: President & CEO Ryan Webster : Chief Financial Officer Tina Whyte: Corporate Secretary

Frank J. Basa , Jacques F. Monette and Robert Setter were re-appointed as members of the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. continues to develop the Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec . Approximately 120,000 meters of drilling has been completed to date on the property, focused mainly on the extended LONG Bars zone which trends 2 kilometers east-west over a potential 5.5 kilometers of mineralized structure. The highly prolific Cadillac Break, the source of more than 75 million plus ounces of gold production in the past century, cuts through the north part of the Granada property, but is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company’s property.

The Granada Shear Zone and the South Shear Zone contain, based on historical detailed mapping as well as from current and historical drilling, up to twenty-two mineralized structures trending east-west over five and a half kilometers. Three of these structures were mined historically from two shafts and two open pits. Historical underground grades were 8 to 10 grams per tonne gold from two shafts down to 236 m and 498 m with open pit grades from 5 to 3.5 grams per tonne gold.

The Company is in possession of all mining permits required to commence the initial mining phase, known as the “Rolling Start”, which allows the company to mine up to 550 tonnes per day. Additional information is available at www.granadagoldmine.com .

“Frank J. Basa”

Frank J. Basa P. Eng .

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Granada Gold Mine Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/20/c7247.html