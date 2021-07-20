Goldplay Mining Inc. , ,is pleased to announce that it has begun the exploration program on its Scottie West project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, CanadaThe Company would also like to invite investors to participate in an investors webinar on July 20. 2021 at 1.00pm PST hosted by Fundamental Research with the topic: “Why you should take gold more seriously?”. Sid Rajeev, Head of Research at FRC, …

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the “Company” or “Goldplay”),is pleased to announce that it has begun the exploration program on its Scottie West project (“Project”) located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, Canada

The Company would also like to invite investors to participate in an investors webinar on July 20. 2021 at 1.00pm PST (4.00pm EST) hosted by Fundamental Research with the topic: “Why you should take gold more seriously?”. Sid Rajeev, Head of Research at FRC, will share his thoughts on gold, and catalysts for the second half of this year. Catalin Kilofliski, CEO of Goldplay Mining, will talk about Goldplay’s initiatives in BC and Portugal.

To register, please go to: https://www.researchfrc.com/why-you-should-take-gold-more-seriously/

The Scottie West project is located within the “Golden Triangle” of northwestern BC., approximately 7 kilometers from road access and power, 14 kilometres from Ascot’s Silbak Premier mill site and 40 kilometres from the deep-water port of Stewart, BC. The Project is optioned from Roughrider Exploration (TSXV:REL).

For the Summer 2021 field program, the geological team has begun ground truthing the interpreted targets and fault zones. The geological team will also complete a property wide geological mapping and prospecting. A grid talus fine geochemistry program is also planned for the southeast exposure in the vicinity of the coincident sericitic alteration of argillite and the subcrop sample that assayed 1.007 grams per tonne gold. Any promising discoveries will be chip or channel sampled.

Qualified Person

The information in this news release is speculative in nature as very little ground work has been done to date. The scientific and technical information has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Wilkins, Golplay’s BC Exploration Manager and Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Goldplay Mining

Goldplay Mining is a newly listed Canadian public company which is focused on exploring and advancing gold-copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions with potential for world class mineral discovery.

