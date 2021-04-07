Gold

Franco-Nevada To Release First Quarter 2021 Results. Date of Virtual Analyst Day Changed.

April 7th, 2021

Details for Virtual Analyst Day

 Franco-Nevada has changed the date of its Virtual Analyst Day webcast from April 15, 2021 to April 19, 2021 . The timeslot remains from 10:00 am ET to 12:00 pm ET . During the webcast Franco-Nevada will review its assets and launch its 2021 Asset Handbook and 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report. Interested analysts and investors are invited to participate as follows:

Virtual Analyst Day Webcast:

April 19 th at 10:00 am ET to 12:00 pm ET

Dial-in Numbers:

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0546
Local and International: 416-764-8688

Webcast URL:

www.franco-nevada.com

Replay (available until April 26 th ):

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541
Local and International: 416-764-8677
Pass code: 475883 #

Details for Upcoming Release of Q1 2021 Results

Q1 2021 Results Release:

May 5 th after market close

Conference Call and Webcast:

May 6 th 10:00 am ET

Dial-in Numbers:

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0546
Local and International: 416-764-8688

Webcast URL:

www.franco-nevada.com

Replay (available until May 13 th ):

North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541
Local and International: 416-764-8677
Pass code: 928928 #

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. Franco- Nevada is debt free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco- Nevada is the gold investment that works.

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-first-quarter-2021-results-date-of-virtual-analyst-day-changed-301264382.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

