Fabled Silver Gold Corp. TSX-V:FCO based in Vancouver focused on acquiring exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production, today announced that Peter Hawley CEO & President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 29 th .

DATE: July 29 th

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Fabled discovers new high grade gold system with values intercepted up to 10.85 g/t AU within 30.7 meter structure grading 161.09 g/t Ag Eq.

Fabled underground diamon d drilling intercepts 4 zones of silver mineralization including 314.35 g/t Ag Eq. over 0.80 meters

Fabled announces private placement financing of up to $6 M

Fabled announces proposed spinout of copper assets into Fabled Copper Corp.

About Fabled Silver Gold

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. is focused on acquiring , exploring and operating properties that yield near-term metal production. Our management team has extensive experience in mining and exploration in Mexico and our mandate is to focus on the near-term exploration growth potential of our flagship Santa Maria property.

