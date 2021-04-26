Couloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Updating of Research Coverage and Target Price on Sonoro Gold Corp. . The report is titled, “Aggressive Drilling at Cerro Caliche Sets Stage for Resource Expansion and Advancement of Mining Operations.”The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital’s portal : Sonoro Gold Corp. Sonoro Gold Corp. is a junior gold exploration, development, and soon to be gold …

Couloir Capital Ltd. is Pleased to Announce the Updating of Research Coverage and Target Price on Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) (FSE: 23SP). The report is titled, “Aggressive Drilling at Cerro Caliche Sets Stage for Resource Expansion and Advancement of Mining Operations.”

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital’s portal (click Sign In):

https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal#/portal/couloir-capital

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (formerly, Sonoro Metals Corp.) is a junior gold exploration, development, and soon to be gold producer, with properties in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Sonora, Mexico. The Company plans to develop a heap leach pilot operation at its flagship property, the Cerro Caliche gold project and utilize the generated cash flow to fund further exploration and development. Sonoro has a highly experienced management team of mining, business, and finance professionals with a successful track record in discovery through to resource development and production.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies hold shares in Sonoro Gold Corp.

