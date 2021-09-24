Bam Bam Resources Corp. is pleased to announce the completion of 10 drill pads, 10 sumps and 3 roadways at its Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project .The roads completed include a connecting road which will allow for ready accessibility to the western portion of the Project and a road to access the top, which had limited access previously. Molly Hunsaker, Consulting Geologist commented, “We are thrilled to have …

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) (“Bam Bam” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of 10 drill pads, 10 sumps and 3 roadways at its Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper Project (the “Project”).

The roads completed include a connecting road which will allow for ready accessibility to the western portion of the Project and a road to access the top, which had limited access previously.

Molly Hunsaker, Consulting Geologist commented, “We are thrilled to have completed this drill preparation and are excited about the prospect of drilling Majuba Hill in short order.”

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

“David Greenway”

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Joel Warawa

VP of Corporate Communications

E: jw@bambamresources.com

P: 1 (855) 475-0745

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/97515