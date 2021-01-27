A.I.S. Resources Limited announces it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 15,625,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,250,000 . The proceeds will be used for exploration of the Company’s gold projects and general working capital purposes. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to …

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces it has closed its non-brokered private placement of 15,625,000 units (” Units “) at a price of $0.08 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,250,000 (the ” Private Placement “). The proceeds will be used for exploration of the Company’s gold projects and general working capital purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the offering at a price of $0.12 per common share. Insiders participated in the aggregate amount of $159,040 for 1,988,000 units. The Company shall pay finders fees totaling $62,640 and shall issue 783,000 finders warrants.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’s value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of its portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements. In November 2020, AIS received TSX-V approval to acquire the New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project JV, the Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project and the Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia.

Phillip Thomas

CEO

A.I.S. Resources Limited

For further information, please contact:

Phillip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1-747-200-9412

Email: pthomas@aisresources.com

Or

Martyn Element, Executive Chairman

Tel: +1-604-220-6266

Email: melement@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The intended use of the proceeds of the Private Placement by the Corporation might change if the board of directors of the Corporation determines that it would be in the best interests of the Corporation to deploy the proceeds for some other purpose. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



