Valeo Pharma Ceo Interview on RICH TV LIVE

Vancouver TheNewswire – July 7. 2021 – RICH TV LIVE is pleased to announce that CEO Steve Saviuk of Valeo Pharma Inc . (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) (CNSX:VPH.CN) is being interviewed on Rich TV Live, a financial focused digital network. The interview will air at 1pm PT on: or direct link to the video on the following link and will be available on Valeo Pharma’s social media platforms shortly thereafter.

About Valeo Pharma Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respirology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and other specialty products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT RICH TV LIVE

Rich TV Live has been sharing company news and updates on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and many other social media sites since 2017 with a community of 80,000 members. Rich TV’s daily show on YouTube helps investors access in-depth information about companies through CEO interviews, company overviews and Video press releases. Rich TV’s videos, shared on eight different social media platforms, bring more visibility to companies that are under exposed. The network’s mission is to bring viewers the best trading information and ideas through their trading club. All information presented on Rich TV Live is for educational and entertainment purposes. They are not licensed advisors .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo’s objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are “forward-looking” because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

