Upper Deck the worldwide leader in authentic trading cards, memorabilia and premium collectibles, announced today a new multi-year agreement that will allow the company to produce trading cards, stickers, sticker books, limited edition prints and more for some of the most critically acclaimed franchises from Blizzard Entertainment including World of Warcraft®, StarCraft®, Diablo®, Overwatch®, Heroes of the Storm®, and Hearthstone®.

This December, Upper Deck is launching an exclusive Blizzard 30 th Anniversary trading card set, the first of its kind to include a comprehensive cast of characters from across Blizzard’s most popular games. The new release will include a 50-card Blizzard set along with insert sets like negative variant cards, rare foil parallel chase cards and super-rare autographed cards.

Upper Deck will also be offering a limited number of free packs on UpperDeckEpack.com , the company’s patent-pending digital platform where fans can buy, open, collect and trade cards with other users from around the world. The promotional packs will be available starting on November 5, 2021 , while supplies last.

Eligible fans who sign up for a free e-Pack account may receive the exclusive eight card digital promo pack containing seven base cards and one variant card. An exclusive Blizzard Entertainment e-Pack avatar will also be available to the first 500 lucky Blizzard fans who collect all 7 variant cards from the promo set.

The Blizzard 30 th Anniversary trading card set will launch this December at UpperDeckEpack.com, where fans can purchase a 24-card pack for just $9.99 . Exclusive achievements have also been announced for the set, including Blizzard Gold foil parallels that can be redeemed by combining 3 copies of qualifying base cards, and super-rare Classic Logos Reimagined cards created and autographed by artist Samwise Didier for those who are first to collect the full set of Blizzard Gold Foil parallel cards.

The free promotional packs featuring 30 th Anniversary branded cards of characters across World of Warcraft, Diablo , StarCraft, Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Heroes of the Storm are available starting today at UpperDeckEpack.com , while supplies last.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, California , is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation. Upper Deck is dedicated to creating premium products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Learn more at www.upperdeck.com or www.UpperDeckBlog.com . Follow Upper Deck Entertainment on Facebook ( UpperDeckEnt ), Instagram ( UpperDeckEnt ), and Twitter ( @UpperDeckEnt ).

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( https://www.blizzard.com ), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company’s online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

* Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

