– Anyone that plays eSports knows that even the slightest advantage can mean the difference between victory and defeat. To give PS5 players a new way to raise their game, HexGaming today unveiled the HexGaming Ultimate literally the “ultimate” PS5 controller for eSports participants. The new controller, with four rear buttons, is now available at https:amzn.to3w5My29 from $199.99 for the prebuilt model, or fully customizable at https:www.hexgaming.comcollectionsmake-your-own-ultimate-controllerproductsbulid-your-own-ultimate-controller

The HexGaming Ultimate for PS5 is a fully modular video game controller made using authentic PS5 controllers customized specifically for eSports players. The matte black controller’s features include:

A custom controller design for tactical eSports Gamers

for tactical eSports Gamers Ability to activate the remap program during the game and assign the maximum 15 buttons (X, O, Triangle, Square, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, L3, R3, Touchpad ) to the rear buttons.

and assign the maximum 15 buttons (X, O, Triangle, Square, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, L3, R3, Touchpad ) to the rear buttons. 6 in 1 interchangeable thumbsticks, with three different heights and two different ergonomic thumb grip designs (domed or concave) so players can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster and improve accuracy.

with three different heights and two different ergonomic thumb grip designs (domed or concave) so players can operate the controller flexibly, capture targets faster and improve accuracy. Ability to play wired or wireless

“As the PS5 continues to be a platform-of-choice for eSports, the HexGaming Ultimate is a huge leap in customization, feedback and responsiveness, giving players a new way to separate themselves from the competition,” said Ray Zhu , CEO of HexGaming. “eSports athletes using the HexGaming Ultimate will give themselves a new competitive advantage and raise their game by playing with this amazing, difference-making controller.”

In addition, customers can further personalize the controller on the HexGaming website at www.HexGaming.com , including options to customize and choose colors for the faceplate, thumbsticks, premium rubberized grip, etc. while also having the ability to add a “clicky hair trigger” add-on for faster shooting.

PRESS KIT: HERE

ABOUT HEXGAMING

HexGaming is an offshoot company of ExtremeRate Limited. eXtremeRate has nearly ten years of experience in customized gamepads and has leveraged its experience in innovative custom solutions to give gamers an entirely new brand for creating their controller, HexGaming. HexGaming provides prebuilt customized esports controllers for gamers to peak performance.

To enhance the gaming experience and elevate the game, HexGaming offers a variety of styles and functional customization such as front and back shell, thumbsticks interchangeable area, trigger control mechanism, ergonomic back buttons, etc. Using the HEXGAMING controller allows gamers to compete like a gaming pro. More information is available at www.HexGaming.com .

