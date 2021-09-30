Turning point for Project Galileo the Souls-Like set in Italy produced and developed by Jyamma Games who uncovered its cards to the Tokyo Game Show audience by presenting the first teaser, key art and relevant collaborations with professionals of the caliber of Luca Ward for dubbing and Michele Poggi aka Sabaku no Maiku, to get gameplay feedback from a pioneer of gaming.

The key art and the teaser immediately highlight the strong Italian flavour of the project, starting from the settings and clues about the protagonist. Project Galileo, an AA + game for PC and console, will be set in a fantasy land that reflects the Peninsula in all its nuances and all its peculiarities, but which, at the same time, does not intend to identify itself with a single historical period.

The goal is, in fact, to reproduce an extremely diverse world, enriched with cultural references even from an ancestral past, which maintains all its credibility. The game’s dynamics and setting have been made as precise as possible thanks to seven months of research and development. In particular, the fighting techniques have been studied in detail from the Flos Duellatorum, an excellent Italian fencing manual of the 15th century, which is still used today in historical fencing.

One of the elements that contribute to making this project unique is a strong-impact sound.

From the beginning, Giacomo Greco , Founder of Jyamma Games, has entrusted its development to an international talent: Aram Shahbazians, Audio Director of Jyamma Games, composer and sound designer with a relevant background of unique audio experiences in triple A projects (Cyberpunk 2077, Redout and Song Of Horror).

For more information: https://project-galileo.com/

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1640103/Project_Galileo_4k_Press.mp4

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-news-on-project-galileo-at-the-tokyo-game-show-presented-the-teaser-with-the-voice-of-luca-ward-the-new-key-art-and-collaborations-with-international-professionals-301389079.html

SOURCE Jyamma Games