TGS Esports Inc. (“TGS” or the “Company”) (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) is pleased to announce an exciting new collegiate esports events program partnership with Return-It to help drive recovery rates for beverage containers in BC. The partnership kicks off on Earth Day ( April 22th, 2021 ) and is a first of its kind marketing partnership that will highlight the importance of sustainability to gamers across British Columbia .

This campaign is targeted to 18 to 34 year-olds. Many of the empty beverage containers not recycled in BC each year are within this demographic – the most of any age group.

TGS and Return-It are using an integrated awareness campaign to empower and challenge gamers to improve their recycling habits through video content, messaging in TGS esports events, as well as a Collegiate esports program run by TGS owned Volcanic Media. The partnership will also focus on story-telling around Earth Day and will include several fun and engaging activations.

The partnership will feature TGS’s new prediction game (see TGS announcement of strategic partnership with Fans Unite, March 17 th https://investtgs.com/news/news-details/2021/TGS-Esports-Inc.-Announces-Strategic-Technology-Partnership-with-FansUnite-Entertainment/default.aspx ), which will gamify the educational components of the campaign to help drive key messages through in-stream quizzes.

“Increasing recycling rates across British Columbia is a key priority for our organization and we are always looking for ways to educate the next generation on the importance of recycling.” said Allen Langdon , President & CEO, Return-It. “Collaborating with TGS allows us to engage and highlight the importance of recycling directly to this target audience in a fun and engaging way.”

“Sustainability is one of TGS’ core values, and we feel privileged to have the opportunity to work with Return-It on this endeavor. Return-It is a household name synonymous with sustainability and recycling in British Columbia . We’re thrilled that the message of sustainability and recycling can target such a critical demographic with our help.” said Spiro Khouri , CEO of TGS.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS partners with Fortune 500 brands, schools, and tournament organizers to build out their esports community via tournaments, broadcast production, and events. TGS has commercialized an esports solution that allows brands and gamers to interact on its end to end platform. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows sponsors and brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including with respect to: the Company’s partnership with Return-It and the expected benefits to the Company to be derived therefrom. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. The risks include the following: the unknown magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and other risks that are customary to companies operating businesses such as the business of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

” Spiro Khouri ”

Spiro Khouri , CEO

TGS Esports Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE TGS Esports Inc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/21/c7580.html