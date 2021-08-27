The Globally popular Indian gaming studio registered 40% revenue growth YoY

SuperGaming, one of India’s leading game development companies, today announced its Series A funding of USD 5.5 million led by Skycatcher, and included AET Fund (venture arm of Akatsuki), BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures, and Monish Darda.

The new corpus will support SuperGaming’s talent expansion by 60% to build its publishing division, market existing titles, and launch a battle royale game – Indus – in early 2022.

“We will utilize this fundraise to establish SuperGaming as India’s foremost gaming company. Having shown our capability of building globally successful multiplayer games, we are now expanding our world-class talent pool and accelerating development of new titles,” says Roby John , CEO, and co-founder.

The company’s title MaskGun recently crossed 50 million installs, while Devil Amongst Us touched 10 million installs within just 4 months of its launch. It has also built Bored – a suite of games for remote teams – used in over 2500 Slack workspaces across the US, UK, Europe , and India .

Speaking on the investment, Sia Kamalie , Founder & Fund Manager of Skycatcher, said, ” India is easily the most exciting market for gaming in the next decade and is developing at an extraordinary pace. SuperGaming is well-positioned to capture both India and the global market. In our 3+ years of searching the Indian startup scene, SuperGaming was the only team that is building games by global standards.”

Yuki Kawamura , Partner at AET Fund and Board Member, added, “Gaming in India is witnessing accelerated growth, and SuperGaming is well poised to leverage it to begin their next phase of expansion. As an early investor, we are thrilled to contribute to this round and remain bullish about the founding teams’ vision especially with the impressive growth of Devil Amongst Us and the first real Battle Royale built in India .”

About SuperGaming

SuperGaming is one of India’s leading gaming companies founded by Roby John , Sanket Nadhani, Christelle D’cruz , Sreejit J, and Navneet Waraich . Along with creating popular mobile games MaskGun, Devil Amongst Us, and Tower Conquest, it has invested in building its own gaming engine for running hyper-scale, real-time multiplayer games that include the official PAC-MAN game. Additionally, it has built Bored and a battle royale is slated to launch in 2022.

Website: https://www.supergaming.com

Media Contact:

Raymond Razario

raymond@themavericksindia.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/supergaming-raises-5-5-million-in-a-series-a-funding-301364223.html

SOURCE SuperGaming