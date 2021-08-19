– Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a Chicago -based gaming company, has partnered with Evolution (Nasdaq Stockholm: EVO) to be among the first online casino operators in Michigan to debut the global entertainment company’s fan favorite Red Tiger game studio on BetRivers.com . The newly launched games include Bounty Raid 777 Strike and Reel Keeper. These popular games will soon be joined by Red Tiger’s Cash Vault Piggy Riches Megaways™ and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways™ which are already player favorites on BetRivers.com in Pennsylvania .

“We are excited to partner with Evolution to bring these top quality and much-loved Red Tiger casino games to our players in Michigan ,” said Richard Schwartz , CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com. “RSI was the first to debut the Red Tiger games in the U.S. where they are already some of the top performing games in Pennsylvania. We are thrilled to now launch Red Tiger in Michigan where we are sure these games will become fan favorites for our loyal players there as well.”

Evolution’s acquisition of Red Tiger Gaming combined two of the most innovative and respected online gaming companies, so its Commercial Director for North America says partnering with RSI, a market leader in online casino gaming, only made sense for their debut into Michigan .

“We’re very proud to be partnering with RSI, a highly acclaimed U.S. operator, to debut our very successful Red Tiger games in Michigan ,” said Jeff Millar , Commercial Director, North America for Evolution. “This collaboration with RSI will allow us to deliver these popular games to other markets in the U.S. in an accelerated fashion and will help strengthen our position as a top provider in the online casino category.”

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America . Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com , RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania , Illinois , New Jersey , New York , Michigan , Indiana , Virginia , Colorado , Iowa and West Virginia . RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co . RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States . Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

About Evolution

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (“Evolution”) develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 500+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs about 10,000+ people in studios across Europe and in North America . The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information.

