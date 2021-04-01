R1 Indoor Karting one of the nation’s fastest indoor karting centers, has expanded their amenities once again. Following the 2019 opening of their axe throwing venue, Axe Bar R1 Indoor Karting is excited to bring a first-ever unique time machine game, TimeZone, to their already thrilling venue. TimeZone is a completely new and unique form of entertainment, and its first US location is now open in Lincoln, Rhode Island .

At 5,300 square feet, TimeZone is the world’s biggest time machine gaming experience, featuring a long spacecraft-like hallway that connects 25 different rooms, called ‘portals’. Each portal is unique and represents different times periods ranging from the distant past to the far-off future, making it the perfect place for those who want to escape the current day and age and travel through time.

The 25 portals provide exhilarating, mind-bending and adrenaline-pumping games that test both the mind and body. All challenges are timed and some require intellect while others require physical strength, flexibility or other skill sets, and can only be completed with teamwork. The highest scoring teams to complete portals within TimeZone become the team to beat or better known as Key Masters, and earn eternal bragging rights – until they are beat, of course.

TimeZone is the perfect place for people of all ages and all skill sets to enjoy themselves for a number of occasions, including birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate and team building events, date nights, and/or a fun evening with family or friends. Players ages 13 and below must be accompanied by an adult.

TimeZone’s recommended play time is 1.5 hours for the entire experience, however sessions of one or two hours are also available. The ideal team size is two to five people to complete all challenges.

In addition to the R1 Indoor Karting track, TimeZone and Axe Bar, the facility is also now home to a large arcade for countless hours of family fun, as well as the popular Rhode Island burrito restaurant, The Burrito Bowl . ‘ Burrito Bowl Re-Fuel ‘ offers a concession stand-like restaurant on their second floor for patrons to enjoy in between TimeZone, Karting, Axe Throwing, Gaming and more.

www.facebook.com/timezoneri

www.instagram.com/timezoneri

CONTACT: MEGAN MCGUINNESS MCGUINNESS MEDIA & MARKETING MEGAN@MCGUINNESSMEDIA.COM | 401-773-7711

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/r1-indoor-karting-debuts-timezone-a-unique-interactive-gaming-experience-301260803.html

SOURCE R1 Indoor Karting