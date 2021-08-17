– Meloquest, creators of Keys & Kingdoms, announced today the release of their very first pop star, mxmtoon, into the epic piano learning game now available for download in the Apple App store or with the complete keyboard bundle only at Best Buy. For the first time, players will be able to interact and engage with mxmtoon and learn to play her hit song, ‘prom dress’ within the Keys & Kingdoms game.

Graeme Winder , founder of Keys & Kingdoms said, “We are so excited to partner with mxmtoon. She is a tremendous role model for kids with a positive message and this unique partnership will allow our players to engage, learn, and perform with her in a way that has never been done before.”

Keys & Kingdoms, recently recognized by Shark Tank’s very own Mr. Wonderful on StartEngine, is an exciting new role-playing game for kids (ages 6-15) whose mission is to bring music education to all.

“I am so stoked that my song ‘prom dress’ is now available to learn on piano through Keys & Kingdoms.” said mxmtoon. “I had such a blast getting to make my own character and cannot wait to hear everyone as they learn to play!”

Players can download and play the game for free on the Apple App Store or purchase the exclusive complete bundle including the Artesia Pro musical keyboard at all Best Buy retail stores.

ABOUT MXMTOON

mxmtoon is a singer, songwriter, producer, gamer, podcaster and activist who launched her career completely independently online armed with only a sharp mind and ukulele. As her number of followers began to grow into the hundreds of thousands, she began releasing music connecting with millions of fans around the world who fell in love with her smart and heartfelt songwriting.

From there, mxmtoon’s fan base exploded. Her total music streams have eclipsed over 500 million with over 5.6 million monthly listeners. She continues to release new songs, singles, and covers such as Radiohead’s “Creep” which is out now.

For more information on Keys & Kingdoms and how they are transforming the way kids learn music visit www.keysandkingdoms.com .

