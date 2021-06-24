Cafrino’s online poker product NLOP.com (National League of Poker) continues to hit performance records in 2021 – its 15th year of operation, with new mobile and desktop applications ready for launch in the coming months.

NLOP.com, which has awarded over $5.6 million in cash prizes to players since its 2006 founding, reported year-on-year first quarter revenue growth of 209% and 42.6% in April 2021 over April 2020 .

This news comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2020, which saw 35,000 new players join the platform, helping the company generate over 177% in revenue growth compared to 2019.

“We are in a very good place,” said Cafrino CEO, Michael Murphy . “We are incredibly excited to launch our new iOS and Android mobile applications and our improved Windows desktop application on the back of such strong growth.”

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, NLOP.com hosted tournaments that served as a gateway to entry into the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas , and Murphy announced the company’s plan to have an increased 20 NLOP.com players participating at the 2021 WSOP, should it proceed as planned.

“Our core group of loyal players are the reason for our growth, and offering the ability to play in the World Series of Poker in Vegas is one of the additional ways we reward these committed players. We are happy to give them a chance to live out their poker dreams while promoting the NLOP.com brand,” Murphy added.

Cafrino’s plans for 2021 and beyond are setting the table to make it a company to watch in the online gaming space.

“We are excited to expand beyond the desktop and into mobile devices, with discussions progressing on the addition of other casino-style games, as well as exploring RMG (Real Money Gaming) opportunities as legalized gaming spreads across the United States ,” Murphy explained.

Cafrino Chairperson Haig Kayserian further revealed that the company’s Board of Directors is investing further resources to fuel continued growth.

“Our CEO, Michael Murphy , and the NLOP.com team will be bolstered in the coming weeks and months with further staff appointments into key positions that will position the company to execute its growth strategy,” Kayserian said.

Director of Strategic Partnerships at Cafrino, John Buckman , touted part of this growth strategy is the potentially game-changing strategic partnerships and brand collaborations.

“We are in active discussions with major casino brands to capitalize on synergies between our live products and their classic casino offerings,” Buckman explained.

About National League of Poker

Launched in 2006, NLOP.com has become recognized as the leading destination site for prized-based, free-to-play, legal online poker. NLOP.com enables players to win cash and prizes hourly, daily and weekly with no financial risk — players never lose money! Players at NLOP.com enjoy a unique social gaming experience. NLOP.com has over 1.4 million registered users and has awarded over $5.6 Million in cash & prizes to date. www.NLOP.com .

Cafrino is NLOP.com’s parent company, with a focus on solving the key problems advertisers and social online gamers are facing by delivering engaging games built to deliver a non-obtrusive advertisement experience, maximising user time and revenue. www.Cafrino.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-poker-giant-nlopcom-flying-high-as-it-celebrates-15-years-of-success-301318980.html

SOURCE Cafrino, Inc.