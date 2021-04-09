Wrap those fists and get ready to fight because the next major Progressive Knockout tournament has been announced. Americas Cardroom will hold the $5 Million GTD Venom PKO starting Friday, April 30 th . The multi-day tourney runs until May 12 th .

“Our first Venom PKO set records as the largest Progressive Knockout tournament in poker history, but we were just getting started,” stated Michael Harris , spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. “This April and May, we’re doing it again and gearing up to crown another champion, not to mention more big bounty winners.”

The $5 Million Venom PKO gets underway on Friday, April 30 th with the first of four Day 1 flights. Players who enter the tournament will run through 3 full days, followed by a final table on Wednesday, May 12th .

In the Venom PKO, each player begins the tourney with a bounty on his or her head. When a player takes down another player, they receive 50% of the target’s bounty. The remaining half goes on the hunter’s head, so as players run deeper, their bounties get increasingly larger.

The first PKO edition of the Venom was last November and finished with a $6,777,500 prize pool, fueled by 2,711 entries. Online poker player: pinguinachica finished first in the tournament, securing $477,815 , plus another $273,253 in bounty money. Second place finisher: crusher1991 also won over $500k ( $477,815 in regular prize money plus $92,588 in bounties).

The $5 Million Venom PKO costs $2,650 to get into, but players can secure a spot for far less through Venom Blitz steps, on demand steps and skips, Venom Fever satellites and more.

For more information on the $5 Million Venom PKO , visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Katherine Morera

1-877-314-4195

307040@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/next-5-million-gtd-venom-pko-kicks-off-april-30th-at-americas-cardroom-301265387.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom