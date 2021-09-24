– LG Electronics USA (LG) and Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the original and most iconic professional esports organizations in the world, announced today a two-part invitational series featuring the top colleges and universities in esports. The Collegiate Showcase Series Invitational powered by LG UltraGear TM will run virtually this weekend September 25-26 and live-streamed on Evil Geniuses’ Twitch channel beginning with quarterfinal matches at 4:00 p.m. ET . A second tournament will be announced at a later date.

Teams representing Arizona State University (AZ), Bethany Lutheran College (MN), Columbia College (NY), Harrisburg University (PA), Illinois State University (IL), Maryville University (MO), Winthrop University (SC), and University of St. Thomas (TX) will compete in the two-day, single-elimination League of Legends tournament for a chance to win $10,000 in prizing. The event will be covered by a five-person team led by host/shoutcaster Rachel Seltzer (@seltzerplease), with Alberto “Crumbz” Rengifo (@prophetcrumbz), Gabriella “LeTigress” Devia-Allen (@LeTigress), Indiana “Froskurinn” Black (@Froskurinn), and Barento “Raz” Mohammed (@RazLCS) providing play-by-play, analysis, and color commentary.

“Evil Geniuses believes collegiate esports are integral to the development of the broader esports ecosystem,” said Sabrina Wong , Culture Program Specialist and Lead of the Genius League Collegiate Program at Evil Geniuses. “With the Collegiate Showcase Series Invitational powered by LG UltraGear, we have a partner in LG that is equally committed by providing the athletes with elite products to compete at their best.”

All teams will compete on LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors (27GP850) — the #1 gaming-designed monitor brand in the U.S. 1 The LG UltraGear GP850 delivers breath-taking gaming performance and picture quality without sacrificing input lag and refresh rate thanks to Nano IPS 1ms technology and an ultra-fast speed of 165Hz (Overclock 180Hz) allowing gamers to see the next frame quickly. The NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor also minimizes screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

Players will also compete using the new LG UltraGear TM Gaming Speaker (model GP9). The perfect companion to LG’s premium UltraGear gaming monitors, the GP9 delivers three-dimensional, game-optimized sound, easy control and seamless compatibility with PCs and the latest gaming consoles. Leveraging its expertise in audio technology, LG’s first UltraGear sound solution product incorporated actual insights from real gamers throughout the development process. The result is a superb sounding product that frees users from headphones, a key component of the gaming experience that gamers identified as inconvenient and uncomfortable after marathon gaming sessions. The GP9 features LG’s proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology which incorporates a specially designed HRTF (head-related transfer function) algorithm to tailor a game’s audio according to genre. This results in users being able to experience stunningly detailed virtual surround sound complete with a realistic sense of space, position and directionality. And thanks to support for DTS Headphone:X, the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker can provide convincing 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones. 2

For a complete schedule of matches, visit https://challonge.com/cssilol . To learn more about all of LG’s gaming solutions, visit LG.com .

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Based on dollars, Feb’20-Jan’21 combined.

2 Compatible with standard 3.5mm audio jacks.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow.

About Evil Geniuses

Evil‌ ‌Geniuses,‌ ‌one‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌original‌ ‌and‌ ‌most‌ ‌recognizable‌ ‌professional‌ ‌organizations‌ ‌in‌ ‌esports,‌ ‌was‌ ‌founded‌ ‌over‌ ‌21‌ ‌years‌ ‌ago‌ ‌on‌ ‌the‌ ‌belief‌ ‌that‌ ‌passion,‌ ‌commitment,‌ ‌and‌ ‌innovation‌ ‌could‌ ‌transform‌ ‌a‌ ‌beloved‌ ‌interest‌ ‌into‌ ‌a‌ ‌global‌ ‌phenomenon.‌ ‌Today,‌ ‌that‌ ‌same‌ ‌drive‌ ‌and‌ ‌dedication‌ ‌serve‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌foundation‌ ‌of‌ ‌our‌ ‌legendary‌ ‌organization.‌ ‌From‌ ‌our‌ ‌top-tier‌ ‌esports‌ ‌teams‌ ‌to‌ ‌our‌ ‌industry-changing‌ ‌technology,‌ ‌our‌ ‌goal‌ ‌has‌ ‌always‌ ‌been—and‌ ‌will‌ ‌continue‌ ‌to‌ ‌be—building‌ ‌champions.‌

