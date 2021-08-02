La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec is proud to announce the results of the fourth edition of La Caravane, on the road to international expansion, which virtually brought together 81 video game studios around its program. La Guilde wishes to congratulate the 10 studios that won the Pitch Contest held during the event, rewarding the best sales pitches associated with their game projects. Set up by Ubisoft, La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec and Québec EPIX, with the collaboration of The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and Investissement Québec International, La Caravane is a project that aims to support studios’ sales efforts and the new challenges brought about by the current context where major trade shows are all held virtually this year.

From April to May, La Caravane’s program, which was geared towards video game studio developers, offered virtual trainings and conferences on how to build a robust business plan and strong brand, funding opportunities, strategy, diversity and inclusion awareness in cultural leadership, international market potential, community creation and engagement, showcasing projects through pitches and negotiation principles.

Pitch Contest Winners

The 10 winning studios of the Pitch Contest , who impressed a diverse jury of publishers and industry experts from around the world, will be able to participate in several international missions in the coming year such as DevCom, Pocket Gamer, MEGAMIGS and many others, all free of charge. They will also have access to sustained and personalized support from the Investissement Québec International and World Affairs Canada teams in the search for potential investors for their game project.

La Guilde is proud to share with you the talents that submitted the best projects:

2 igloos

Affordance Studio Inc.

ASTROLABE Interactive Inc.

Folklore Games

Les Productions WhileONE Inc

RageCure Games

Squido Studio (9391-0248 Quebec inc.)

Studio Blindspot inc.

Watcha Games / Jeux Watcha

WoodRunner Games

“The members of the jury and all the partners of La Caravane virtual event would like to warmly thank all the participants of the Pitch Contest who submitted their projects. The quality of the projects and the creativity shown by the participating studios demonstrate the considerable international commercial potential of Quebec projects and the vitality of our local talent,” said Nadine Gelly, Executive Director of La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec.

“The presence and visibility of Quebec independent studios at international video game industry events is of great importance to their business development. La Caravane is a way to increase their networking and meeting opportunities and we are pleased to contribute to this great initiative that helps our industry grow,” added Francis Baillet , Vice President, Corporate Affairs at Ubisoft.

La Caravane was made possible thanks to the contribution of Ubisoft. It was organized by La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec in close collaboration with The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and Québec EPIX, and in collaboration with Investissement Québec International, Le Camp , GamePlay Space and CEIM.

2 Quebec games at Gamescom’s Indie Arena Booth

Thanks to Ubisoft, 7 international indie studios will participate to the Indie Arena Booth free of charge. Among all the submissions received, 2 of the 7 studios chosen are from Quebec . Quebec’s talent will once again shine on the international scene thanks to this incredible forum which will welcome the following two studios at the end of August:

Clever Plays Studio for its game Operation: Tango

Watcha Games Studio for its game Sea Raiders

About La Caravane virtuelle, On the road to international expansion

La Caravane is an annual event organized around four main themes: training; networking and professional exchanges; succession planning and discoverability for the general public. This year, the exceptional context of the crisis has prompted us to prioritize virtual training and professional exchanges in order to facilitate the adaptation of businesses in the short term.

SOURCE La Caravane

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/02/c3117.html