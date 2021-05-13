Inventor and CEO Lorenzo Maggiore announces the launch of a new, patented large game, insect eradication device, the BUG-A-SALT SHRED-ER. Generated by incessant demands for a weapon capable of “shredding hornets,” Mr. Maggiore spent several years perfecting, patenting, and trademarking the non-toxic, salt ammunition for a CO2 powered air pistol, the SHRED-ER. Capable of annihilating giant roaches, centipedes, scorpions, and black widows, the SHRED-ER is accurate at a distance of 3-4 feet for large game. For smaller pests like the common housefly or spiders, effective range is 7-8 feet.

Hoping to aid in the battle against foreign pests such as the spotted lanternfly and Asian giant hornets, so-called, “murder hornets” – Mr. Maggiore intends to donate dozens of the new non-toxic SHRED-ERs to federal agencies and citizens in need. Asian giant hornets are capable of spraying venom into a person’s eyes and threaten pollinators in the Pacific Northwest. The spotted lanternfly has invaded Pennsylvania and nearby regions, presenting a significant threat to viticulture, fruit trees, and logging industries.

CEO Maggiore states he became “Sick of customers whining about carpenter bees, and giant roaches – as the original BUG-A-SALT was only intended to eradicate soft bodied insects like the common housefly. So here you go! The SHRED-ER has the same physics with regard to salt. But much more lethal force and without the need to manually cock like the previous model.”

Giving back to the community is an important value and Lorenzo explains, “BUG-A-SALT has a great success story and I’d like to return some of my good fortune. My father served as a Marine in World War II. My generation has it pretty easy, so I’d like to honor his memory and all of those who are willing to risk their lives for our so called freedom.”

In honor of his father, a WW2 veteran of the US Marine Corp, Mr. Maggiore has pledged to donate five dollars from each SHRED-ER sold to a military veteran’s fund, with the goal of raising over $50,000. The SHRED-ER starter kit, which includes 240 rounds of ammo plus 5 Crosman CO2 cartridges, will retail for $124.95 and is available (in limited quantities) only at BUGASALT.COM .

About Skell Inc.

SKELL INC. is the brainchild of CEO and inventor Lorenzo Maggiore and serves as the holding company for the BUG-A-SALT product and merchandise, and was formed in 2009 in order to develop, manufacture, and distribute the BUG-A-SALT gun and register its trademarks and patents. The original BUG-A-SALT gun has received over 10 million views online, with features appearing in the Wall Street Journal, Yahoo! News, BUZZ FEED, Huffington Post, Wired, Gawker, and Reddit. In addition, Mr. Maggiore and the BUG-A-SALT have been featured on many local news outlets, including episodes of AMAZING ACTS OF SCIENCE, AMERICAN MAKERS, CNBC, and FORBES. Please visit us at www.bugasalt.com

