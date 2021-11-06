GOOD GAMER ENTERTAINMENT INC. (TSXV: GOOD) (“Good Gamer”), a real-money skill-gaming operator and games developer, announces that the board of directors of the Company (the ” Board “) has approved the adoption of an advance notice policy (the ” Policy “) to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework for nominating directors. The Policy is meant to: (i) facilitate an orderly and efficient annual andor special meeting process; (ii) ensure all shareholders receive adequate notice of director nominations and sufficient information with respect to all nominees; and (iii) allow shareholders to register an informed vote, having been afforded reasonable time for appropriate deliberation.

The Policy contains a provision that requires advance notice to Good Gamer in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of Good Gamer. The Policy fixes deadlines by which shareholders of recor d of Good Gamer must submit director nominations to Good Gamer prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders, and sets forth the information a shareholder must include in the notice to Good Gamer for an effective nomination to occur. No person will be eligible for election as a director of Good Gamer unless nominated in accordance with the provisions of the Policy.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, the deadline for notice to Good Gamer pursuant to the Policy is not less than 30 days, or more than 65 days, prior to the date of the annual meeting of shareholders; provided, however, that in the event that the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held on a date that is less than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting was made, notice may be made not later than the close of business on the 10 th day following such public announcement.

In the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for any other purposes), the deadline for notice to Good Gamer pursuant to the Policy is no later than the close of business on the 15 th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

At the next annual general and special meeting of shareholders on December 23, 2021 , the Company will ask shareholders to ratify and confirm the adoption of the Policy. The Board has adopted the Policy and it will be effective and in full force and effect as of November 4, 2021 .

The full text of the Policy is available on www.sedar.com .

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:GOOD) is a real-money skill gaming operator and games developer that holds a 100% interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. Good Gamer’s principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the “Tournament Management Platform”) in Canada and the United States . The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. All games on the Tournament Management Platform are one hundred percent (100%) skill-based and do not involve random number generation elements.

