– The mobile game analytics software development kit is now available for Huawei developers

GameAnalytics, a company that collects, stores, and analyzes performance data for mobile games, has joined the Huawei Ecosystem as the latest platform partner. The SDK (Software Development Kit) is now available to Huawei mobile game developers for fast and easy integration.

“The reach of Huawei’s platform, alongside our analytics, game ops, and ad revenue reporting tools make for a great combination, and greatly simplify the work developers need to do in order to be successful with this new, exciting channel,” said Ioana Hreninciuc, CEO at GameAnalytics.

Bringing GameAnalytics to Huawei Mobile Game Developers

As an industry-leading analytics company for mobile games, GameAnalytics empowers developers, helping them to build more engaging user experiences through a strong understanding of their game’s core metrics. GameAnalytics provides critical insights to help developers tap into the potential of their mobile games through collecting, analyzing, and presenting game performance data. This includes everything from basic metrics (such as active users, retention, and playtime,) to more advanced analytics regarding ad revenue, virtual currency, and level progression.

The partnership brings mutual benefits to both parties; Huawei can continue growing its ecosystem with more platform partners and further support the success of its game developers. Simultaneously, GameAnalytics can leverage Huawei’s technological capabilities, enhancing its Android SDK to support OAID (Huawei Ads Kit) across all mobile devices. This enables HMS ecosystem game developers to integrate with the platform, to unlock deeper analysis and continue to grow their games.

Used by nearly 100,000 developers and over 63,000 studios worldwide, GameAnalytics supports around 100,000 active games, providing necessary data to help mobile developers achieve their growth goals. GameAnalytics can be easily integrated in less than 15 minutes, and its core analytics tool has and will continue to remain free.

Platform Partnership Overview

Huawei aims to create an open and safe environment for all developers and partners in its Ecosystem. With these values, Huawei looks forward to helping its developers gain useful insights for their mobile games through its partnership with GameAnalytics, as well as helping GameAnalytics achieve success through Huawei’s global network. Huawei and GameAnalytics have now introduced free analytics to over 2.3 million developers worldwide, making the game development community inclusive and accessible for all.

“Huawei’s app marketplace, AppGallery, is extensive and growing every day. For our community of game developers, this new channel can be an additional source of players and revenue, which can propel their existing portfolio of games to a new level of profitability,” said Hreninciuc.

About AppGallery – Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Our unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider “1+8+N” strategy at Huawei.

For more information, please visit Huawei Partner Site and GameAnalytics website SDK integration guide

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameanalytics-joins-huawei-ecosystem-as-the-latest-platform-partner-301250023.html

SOURCE Huawei

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/18/c5598.html