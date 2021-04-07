G FUEL The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, today announced its new and wildly energizing “The Juice” flavor is now available to buy at gfuel.com . G FUEL created the flavor in partnership with professional streamer and Luminosity Gaming star Félix “xQc” Lengyel.

25-year-old xQc is one of the biggest and most-watched streamers on Twitch. Over 8 million of his Twitch followers have tuned in from around the world to watch his entertaining gameplay over 300 million times on the streaming platform. xQc has been a gamer for most of his life, having risen from casual gamer to professional Overwatch player, to now a full-time variety streamer, content creator, and member of Luminosity Gaming, one of the leading esports organizations in North America .

The Juice is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. It’s the perfect formula for turning you into a juice lord almost immediately.

“There’s no question that xQc has The Juice. He’s easily one of the world’s most entertaining gamers and content creators to watch,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan . “We’re excited to take our partnership with xQc to another level and introduce our fans to a new refreshing flavor that’s inspired by xQc’s favorite fruits from the jungle.”

The Juice is now available for sale in 40-serving tubs and limited-edition collectors boxes, which include one 40-serving The Juice tub and one 16 oz The Juicer shaker cup, at gfuel.com/collections/the-juice . To celebrate The Juice’s launch, G FUEL and xQc are hosting a giveaway on Twitter and Instagram where two entrants from each platform will win The Juice collectors box. Follow @GFuelEnergy on Twitter and Instagram for more information on how to enter the giveaway.

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a hydration formula, and edible energy crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 255,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 865 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Logic , FaZe Clan , NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Roman Atwood , Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, RESPAWN Products, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

