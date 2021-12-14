D.G.Verse, a Singapore -based platform designed by D.G.Ventures Pte Ltd to democratize game development and publishing, will be putting its line of D.G.Pals non-fungible tokens up for auction from December 20th to 23rd as the company moves toward creating a creative and stable ecosystem for content creators. The first game in the D.G.Verse, D.G.P: New World, is an idle game revolving around hatching and raising the ...