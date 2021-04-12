– Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today shared new audience insights that provide context behind online social gaming platform Roblox’s strong DPO performance in March 2021 and the strong growth in online gaming communities’ reach and engagement, especially amongst younger age groups.

In February 2021 , Roblox saw 34 million unique U.S. consumers spend 6.3 billion minutes accessing its desktop and mobile gaming platform, a growth of 32% and 39%, respectively. Comparatively, Zynga’s desktop and mobile platforms saw 28 million monthly unique digital visitors. Roblox’s strong performance is supported by strong engagement with younger age groups: it ranked first amongst selected gaming companies in February 2021 for desktop reach amongst A13 and under, and first for desktop reach with 13 to 17 year-olds.

Zynga, meanwhile, ranked first in reach amongst desktop and mobile A35+ groups. Roblox’s recent DPO success highlights the strength of Roblox’s user generated content model for younger audiences, as well as the potential for the industry to support the growth and success of new and existing online gaming communities.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, companies are racing to build strong online communities that help them strengthen their relationship with existing users and attract new ones. This top line digital footprint is helpful to understand the overall health of such communities, but Comscore also has other tools that can help companies to gain deeper insights into the gamers themselves. Comscore’s PC, mobile, and console gaming tracker can help platforms and publishers prove their worth in reaching sought-after demographics, which can help brands and advertisers leverage this incredible new channel to connect with their audiences. Comscore also works with a number of in-game advertising partners to evaluate the impact of in-game advertising.

